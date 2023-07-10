Midwest Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists Expands to Serve Hudson, Wisconsin

HUDSON, Wis., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists, a leading provider of comprehensive ear, nose, and throat healthcare services, is excited to announce the opening of its new clinic in Hudson, WI. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional care to patients in the Hudson community and its surrounding areas.

The new clinic, located within the Hudson Medical Center at 2651 Hillcrest Drive, Suite 302, Hudson, WI, offers state-of-the-art facilities for specialized services, including comprehensive allergy and asthma, hearing, and ENT care. Patients can expect the same high standard of care that has made Midwest Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists renowned for ENT services.

"We are thrilled to offer a new clinic location that is more convenient for the residents of Hudson and surrounding communities," said Tony Benusa, CEO of Midwest Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists.

The new Hudson clinic will begin seeing patients in July 2023. To schedule an appointment or learn more about our services, individuals can contact us at 651-702-0750 or visit our website at www.mwent.net.

SOURCE Midwest Ear Nose & Throat Specialists