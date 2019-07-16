Midwest Equity Mortgage/Celebrity Home Loans Announces Direct Mortgage Funding

CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Equity Mortgage, LLC, ("MEM"), dba Celebrity Home Loans, ("CHL"), announced today that Direct Mortgage Funding, ("DMF"), has joined its family of brands. DMF, founded and led by Stefani and Michael Kalai, operates in California and Nevada, with office locations in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, and Las Vegas. The addition of DMF represents the fifth major addition to its family of brands and an increase in its annualized funding of approximately $1.2 billion in the last 12 months.

Direct Mortgage Funding funds over $200,000,000 annually. Stefani Kalai, SVP of Direct Mortgage Funding stated, "We are so very careful in the selection of the individuals we select to join our team because culture is the most important factor in our on-going success. The right culture is fostered through the daily embodiment of our core values—integrity, respect, and honesty."

David Robnett, CEO of CHL, commented, "On behalf of the Executive Team and the entire organization, I'm thrilled and humbled DMF decided to join our family. With what Stefani and Michael have built, they could have selected any number of outstanding organizations to partner with—but in selecting ours, it speaks volumes to what everyone at CHL is building together."

Stefani and Michael released a joint statement, "Making a move like this is not a decision to be taken lightly, given the potential consequences to not only our family but to that of any family impacted by this decision. The partnership between CHL and DMF will allow DMF to continue to serve its customers and business partners in its communities without sacrificing any of its core values. We couldn't be more pleased with our decision and are extremely excited to elevate DMF to a new level under our partnership with CHL."

Additional information and inquiries concerning CHL can be directed to Eric Meadow, President of CHL at eric.meadow@celebrityhomeloans.com

Additional information and inquiries concerning DMF can be directed to Stefani Kalai, SVP Division Manager at stefani@directfundinginc.com

About Midwest Equity Mortgage, LLC dba Celebrity Home Loans

MEM is an independent mortgage lender wholly owned by Celebrity Financial, Inc., which celebrated its 12th anniversary in April of 2019. Licensed in 22 states with multiple offices in the U.S., MEM originates and funds residential mortgage loans under the DBA's of Midwest Equity Mortgage, eClick Lending, Allegre Home Loans, Von Mortgage, JVM Lending, PCL Financial, and Direct Mortgage Funding.

About Celebrity Financial, Inc.

Celebrity is a duly organized, privately held diversified financial services holding company based out of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Celebrity has holdings in mortgage lending, vendor services, and FinTech. Additional inquiries related to Celebrity, its holdings and future opportunities can be directed to David Robnett, President at david@celebfinancial.com.

