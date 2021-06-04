Midwest Eye Care Announces The Return of Mission Cataract

OMAHA, Neb., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, Midwest Eye Care is pleased to announce the return of Mission Cataract, in cooperation with Clarkson Family Medicine and the UNMC Department of Anesthesia. This is the 26th year for the program, which provides cataract surgery at no charge for individuals who need the surgery but cannot afford to pay for it.

MEC and its partners will dedicate five days this summer to evaluating, testing, and performing cataract surgery on qualified candidates. Up to 25 people will be scheduled for the surgery.

Candidates must fall within the income parameters listed below, have either no health insurance or a plan with a deductible of greater than $3,000, have no Medicare of Medicaid health insurance coverage, and not have any significant health conditions.

"We are acutely aware of people in our area whose needs for eye health care are not covered by their own income or supplemental health plans such as Medicare, Medicaid, or other third-party payers," says Dr. David Ingvoldstad of Midwest Eye Care. "The ability to provide this surgery free of charge to people who need it most will significantly impact their eye health and quality of life."

Potential candidates should contact Midwest Eye Care at 402.552.2020 for an application packet or go to www.midwesteyecare.com/mission-cataract to print the packet. All paperwork must be received by Midwest Eye Care by June 18, 2021, to be considered for the surgery.

Questions about the program should be directed to Midwest Eye Care at 402.552.2020.

2021 INCOME PARAMETERS -- MISSION CATARACT

# In household 1 2 3 4 5 6 Limit $25,520 $34,480 $43,440 $52,400 $61,360 $70,320

SOURCE Midwest Eye Care