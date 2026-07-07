Midwest Film Festival Expands to Five-Day Midwest Royale for Landmark 21st Year

The full celebration of Midwestern filmmaking runs July 22–26 across Chicago

CHICAGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midwest Film Festival (MFF) has unveiled the full program for Midwest Royale, its landmark 21st annual festival, taking place July 22–26, 2026. Expanding to a five-day format for the first time, the festival will transform venues across Chicago—including a new partnership with the historic Ramova Theatre—into a showcase celebrating the bold voices shaping Midwestern cinema.

Casino Royal Poster

As the nation's only film festival dedicated exclusively to Midwestern filmmakers, Midwest Royale brings together independent features, documentaries, short films, branded content, music videos, experimental work, and industry conversations that highlight the region's growing creative influence.

"Midwest Royale represents a pivotal evolution for our organization, reflecting the ambition, creativity and growing influence of filmmakers across the region," said NK Gutierrez, Executive Director of the Midwest Film Festival. "Our mission is to elevate Midwestern storytellers, ensuring these creators are recognized, supported, and connected to meaningful opportunities on a global stage."

"Hosting the 21st Midwest Film Festival at our historic venue is an opportunity to celebrate the creative excellence of filmmakers across the Midwest and Chicago," said Emily Nevius, Co-Founder of Ramova Theatre. "We're honored to provide a space where creators and audiences can experience powerful storytelling while building lasting community."

Festival Highlights

Opening Night – July 22 | Rivers Casino Des Plaines

Midwest Royale opens with a red carpet celebration featuring curated screenings, filmmaker appearances, and a reception. The evening includes the "From Heartland to Hollywood" conversation with Chicago Fire star Joe Miñoso, followed by an after-party featuring DJ Lady D.

Day One – Shift the Story | July 23 | Ramova Theatre

Dedicated to storytelling that inspires change, the festival's first full day explores themes of identity, justice, and human connection through curated short film programs, filmmaker conversations, and special presentations. Highlights include Kemba, directed by NAACP Image Award nominee Kelley Kali, and a special Kartemquin Films 60th Anniversary Retrospective celebrating one of Chicago's most influential documentary organizations.

Day Two – Up Next | July 24 | Ramova Theatre

Spotlighting the next generation of Midwestern filmmakers, "Up Next" features emerging documentary voices, rising directors, and breakthrough storytellers.Presentations include What Rhymes with Magdalena, directed by Jose Perez and Colette Ghunim's, Traces of Home, distributed by Watermelon Pictures, executive produced by Melissa Barrera and John Leguizamo. The day concludes with 10x10 Voices on the Rise, a signature showcase featuring ten filmmakers in their first decade of creative practice.

Day Three – Market Ready | July 25 | Ramova Theatre

Where creativity meets commerce, "Market Ready" celebrates the artistry of commercial directing, advertising, music videos, and branded storytelling. Programming includes the Chicago graffiti documentary It Was Written – The Foundation, the horror showcase High Noon Horror, and the festival's signature AdComm Night, recognizing eleven years of innovation in commercial filmmaking across the Midwest.

Best of the Midwest Awards – July 26 | CineCity Studios

The festival concludes with its annual fundraising gala and Best of the Midwest Awards, honoring outstanding achievements in filmmaking while bringing together filmmakers, industry leaders, and supporters for a celebration of the region's creative community.

Tickets

Festival passes and individual tickets are now available at www.midwestfilm.com. Ticket options include individual screenings, day passes, multi-day festival passes, VIP experiences, and all-access packages.

For the complete festival schedule, film lineup, and ticket information, visit www.midwestfilm.com.

Opening Night Disclaimer: The July 22 Opening Night event at Rivers Casino is open to guests 21 and older. Not valid for participants in the Illinois Gaming Board Statewide Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

Partners & Sponsors

Midwest Royale is supported by signature venue partner Ramova Theatre; opening night host Rivers Casino; venue partners CineCity Studios and the Lincoln Park Room; post and audio sponsors Periscope and Noisefloor; branding sponsor Damian Box Branding; supporting sponsors Media Bolt Productions, Kinowerks, the Illinois Film Office, and the Chicago Film Office. The Midwest Film Festival is partially supported by a CityArts Grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and by the Illinois Arts Council, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. Media sponsor: Mikey O.

About the Midwest Film Festival

Founded in 2005, the Midwest Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and elevating independent filmmakers throughout the Midwest. Through year-round programming, educational initiatives, and industry networking opportunities, MFF provides a platform for creators at every stage of their careers while strengthening the region's film ecosystem.

Learn more or support the Midwest Film Festival at www.midwestfilm.com/sponsorship.

Facebook: @midwestfilm

Instagram: @MidwestFilm

MEDIA CONTACT:

Laura Bissett Ukachukwu

myWhy Agency, Inc.

[email protected] (312) 626-0235

SOURCE Midwest Film Festival