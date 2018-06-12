Midwest Home Magazine Announces Chris Lee's Retirement

MINNEAPOLIS, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Media announces that Chris Lee, Editor of Midwest Home, will retire as editor at the end of July 2018. The August 2018 issue of the magazine will be Chris' final issue as editor, but she will continue her indelible contributions to the brand and the industry as editor-at-large for the foreseeable future.

"With mixed emotions, we announce Chris' retirement after her award-winning career in the shelter publishing world," said Jamie Flaws, Publisher at Greenspring Media. "Chris returned to Midwest Home and Greenspring Media in 2014 after working in the industry and after previously serving as editor of Midwest Home from 2005-2011. Chris' extensive experience with content curation and engagement with the shelter community led to Midwest Home's highest readership in its history in 2017. We thank Chris for her work and passion, and wish her the best in her next chapter as a freelance writer and consultant."

Greenspring Media is well-positioned to continue its 50-year commitment as experts in print and digital content development for lifestyle, home, and custom publications, and Midwest Home is poised for even greater growth ahead. With over 25 years in consumer and trade publishing, Tammy Galvin will continue to lead Greenspring Media's team of award-winning editors and has begun the search for Chris' successor.

