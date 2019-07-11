Midwest Institute for Non-Surgical Therapy Opens Unique Fibroid Center: Innovative Treatment of Large Fibroids Without Surgery

ST. LOUIS, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midwest Institute for Non-Surgical Therapy (MINT — https://mintstl.com/fibroid-center/ ) recently announced the opening of an outpatient center exclusively dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of women with uterine fibroids. Featuring the expertise of fibroid specialist Dr. Goke Akinwande, patients receive same-day treatment using uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) and can generally return back to work and daily activities within a week. The Fibroid Center also offers one-to-one nursing and a high-success rate of treating large fibroids without the need for costly and painful surgeries.

Dr. Goke Akinwande

Fibroids and UFE

Uterine fibroids are benign tumors that grow in the wall of the uterus and affect up to 30 percent of women from ages 30–45. Fibroids are usually diagnosed by a specialist via an MRI and can be subdivided into multiple types depending on their location. In addition to pelvic pain and discomfort, women with fibroids can present many different types of symptoms including: bloating of the uterus, frequent urination, heavy menstrual bleeding, fatigue, anemia, pressure and cramping.

UFE is a minimally invasive procedure that alleviates various fibroid symptoms and decreases fibroid size in a safe and effective way by blocking blood flow to the fibroids, causing them to shrink significantly. A UFE procedure involves making a small pinhole incision in the groin or wrist area through which a catheter is inserted and threaded into the blood vessels surrounding the fibroids. Tiny particles are then inserted that block blood supply to the fibroid. UFE is FDA approved, less invasive and safer than surgery, has minimal complications, no scarring, allows patients to return to work and daily activities within a week, and allows women to maintain their uterus.

UFE is also recognized by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology as a safe and effective non-surgical treatment for fibroids, with 90 percent of women reporting fast relief from painful symptoms. All women are at risk for fibroids, but estimates place African American women at a higher cumulative risk with a much earlier onset for fibroids, with nearly 25 percent suffering by age 25, and 80 percent of African American women by age 50.

Dr. Goke Akinwande: Endovascular Procedure Specialist

"African American women have the highest risk of getting uterine fibroids," said Dr. Akinwande. "They are also more likely to have fibroids that become symptomatic, or have larger fibroids. Many of these women underwent hysterectomies because they were unaware that UFE was an option. But most women do not want major surgery, and this is why I started this practice: to provide a non-surgical option for women that is both safe and effective."

The Fibroid Center at MINT features the services of Dr. Akinwande, a specialist of image-guided endovascular procedures. Dr. Akinwande is a published researcher who has studied and worked at the University of Louisville Hospital in Kentucky, received a fellowship from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and also completed a research and clinical fellowship at the prestigious Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. He also previously held a faculty position at Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital. He routinely publishes his research on endovascular procedures in various medical journals.

About the Midwest Institute for Non-Surgical Therapy (MINT)

The Fibroid Center at MINT is St. Louis's first and only comprehensive center dedicated to the non-surgical treatment of Uterine Fibroids. Specializing in uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), the Fibroid Center at MINT allows fibroid sufferers to seek relief from the painful reality of uterine fibroids without the need for invasive surgery or a hysterectomy. The UFE treatments at MINT are performed exclusively by Dr. Goke Akinwande. Learn more at: www.MINTStL.com.

