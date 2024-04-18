Midwest Institute for Nonsurgical Therapy (MINT) Now Offers Innovative Treatment for Enlarged Prostate

ST. LOUIS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midwest Institute for Nonsurgical Therapy (MINT), a leading provider of minimally invasive medical procedures, is proud to announce the introduction of Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE) for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), commonly known as enlarged prostate. This cutting-edge procedure is now available at all MINT locations in St. Louis, MO, Swansea, IL, and Evergreen Park (Chicago), IL.

Under the leadership of Dr. Olaguoke Akinwande, Medical Director and owner of MINT, the practice is pioneering this advanced treatment option, which is now covered by both private insurance and Medicare. "We are thrilled to offer Prostate Artery Embolization, a nonsurgical treatment that significantly improves the quality of life for patients suffering from BPH," said Dr. Akinwande. "Our commitment is to provide our patients with the latest and most effective treatments available, and PAE represents a major advancement in how we manage BPH."

Prostate Artery Embolization is a minimally invasive procedure performed by an interventional radiologist. It involves placing a catheter into the artery supplying the prostate to deliver microscopic particles that block blood flow, causing the prostate to shrink and alleviate symptoms. The benefits of PAE include shorter recovery times, less risk than traditional surgery, and significant relief of symptoms. PAE does not have the sexual side effects commonly associated with with TURP.

MINT is among the few practices in the Midwest to offer this innovative service, positioning itself as a leader in nonsurgical therapies. With the inclusion of PAE in their services, MINT reinforces its dedication to offering state-of-the-art treatments that enhance patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Patients seeking more information about Prostate Artery Embolization or to schedule a consultation can visit www.mintstl.com or contact MINT at 314 255 2204.

About Midwest Institute for Nonsurgical Therapy (MINT)

The Midwest Institute for Nonsurgical Therapy is committed to providing the highest standard of care in minimally invasive treatments. Led by Dr. Olaguoke Akinwande, MINT offers a range of services aimed at treating vascular and non-vascular conditions without surgery. With locations in Missouri and Illinois, MINT utilizes the latest technologies and treatment methods to ensure the best outcomes for their patients.

