Midwest Institutional Trust Company announces appointment of Gordon E. Davies to Senior Vice President, Head of Benefit Payments

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Institutional Trust Company (MITC) announced the appointment of Gordon E. Davies, a highly-experienced leader in Institutional trust services, banking, and technology-driven solutions. Davies will act as the project leader focusing on MITC's desire to upgrade to a new benefit payment platform for retiree payments.

Mr. Davies has 27 years of experience providing excellent custodial banking services to Institutional investors. He has in-depth knowledge of identifying and implementing technology-driven solutions. Gordon will oversee the project focused on implementing a state-of-the art retirement benefit payment platform aimed at modernization, efficiency, and automation that will enhance the end-user experience for clients and their retired employees. When implemented, the new platform will support the existing MITC high-touch client service relationship managers and service teams and provide clients service model flexibility.

Kristy Perez, Executive Vice President and Managing Director at Midwest Institutional Trust Services and Midwest Taft-Hartley Services said, "We welcome Gordon to the team. His experience identifying and implementing technology platforms that enhance end-user experience supports MITC growth initiatives and client commitments. Gordon's history specializing in benefit payment systems brings the focus and expertise to expedite the project and an end result that aligns with the level of attention our clients have grown to expect and deserve."

Rick Young, President of Midwest Institutional Trust Company said, "Under Gordon's oversight and guidance, we look forward to providing our clients with a cutting-edge benefits payment platform to compliment and further strengthen our personal, high-touch client service team model. Gordon is a proven collaboration builder and we are excited he is with us to foster the effort to take our benefit payment platform to the next level."

About Gordon Davies

Previously, Mr. Davies was a Vice President at State Street Bank and Trust Company responsible for client service operations and relationship management. He held other positions with State Street including Vice President, Retiree Services Manager; and Vice President of Trust and Custody Services. Mr. Davies also was Vice President and Senior Client Relationship Manager at UMB Financial Corporation.

About Midwest Institutional Trust Company

Midwest Institutional Trust Company, established in 2023 through an initiative that acquired the line of business from BMO Harris Bank, is comprised of Midwest Institutional Trust Services and Midwest Taft-Hartley Services and was created to provide an expansive line-up of solutions to Taft-Hartley and Trust and Custody clients. Through its legacy organizations, Midwest Institutional Trust Company has provided trust and custody services since 1924. Primary offices are located in Overland Park, Kansas and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Clients are located throughout the United States.

Midwest Institutional Trust Company is part of the Midwest Family of Companies comprised of privately held, independent trust, investment management, and services companies founded in 1993.

