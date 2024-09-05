Midwest Institutional Trust Company announces appointment of James "Jimmy" Mitchell to Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager Taft-Hartley Services and National Director Relationship Development Institutional Trust Services

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Institutional Trust Company announced the appointment of James "Jimmy" Mitchell, a longtime Taft-Hartley, asset management, and Public/Government fund industry professional, to a leadership position as Senior Vice President. Mitchell will act as a Senior Relationship Manager for Midwest Taft-Hartley Services and the National Director Relationship Development for Midwest Institutional Trust Services responsible for maintaining, expanding, and establishing client relationships for the line of business.

James (Jimmy) Mitchell

Mr. Mitchell has more than 35 years of experience in various leadership and relationship management positions, operations, accounting, and trust investment sales positions. Jimmy's primary focus will be to serve and broaden Midwest's client base nationally, and direct client service in the Chicago and other Great Lakes and East Coast/New England regions.

Kristy Perez, Executive Vice President and Managing Director at Midwest Institutional Trust Service and Midwest Taft-Hartley Services said, "We welcome Jimmy to our team. His experience as a client service and relationship development leader supports our Taft-Hartley growth initiatives and client service model. Jimmy's history specializing in customizing services to meet individual client needs aligns with our Midwest client service model and culture."

Rick Young, President of Midwest Institutional Trust Company said, "The first time we met Jimmy, we wanted him to be a part of our team. We are excited to have an experienced and well-respected Taft-Hartley Services team, which further diversify the Midwest Family of Companies. Our Taft-Hartley Services team has more than 300 years of combined experience in the Taft-Hartley and Union / Labor Related community with the addition of Jimmy Mitchell. Midwest Institutional Trust Company is committed to supporting the institutional trust and custody market and the needs of institutional clients, including Taft-Hartley Funds."

About James "Jimmy" Mitchell

Previously, Mr. Mitchell was Senior Vice President, Investor Relations at American Realty Advisors responsible for leading its Taft-Hartley sales and client service efforts. Prior to that he was National Director of Asset Management Relationship Development for BMO working with the institutional labor community; National Director of Taft-Hartley Investment Client Solutions Group for Northern Trust; and Executive Director of Inter-Local Pension Fund/Graphic Communication Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

About Midwest Institutional Trust Company

Midwest Institutional Trust Company, established in 2023 through an initiative that acquired the line of business from BMO Harris Bank, is comprised of Midwest Institutional Trust Services and Midwest Taft-Hartley Services and was created to provide an expansive line-up of solutions to Taft-Hartley and Trust and Custody clients. Through its legacy organizations, Midwest Institutional Trust Company has provided trust and custody services since 1924. Primary offices are located in Overland Park, Kansas and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Clients are located throughout the United States.

Midwest Institutional Trust Company is part of the Midwest Family of Companies comprised of privately held, independent trust, investment management and services companies founded in 1993.

SOURCE Midwest Institutional Trust Company