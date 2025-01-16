Midwest Institutional Trust Company (MITC) announces promotion of Daphne O'Keefe to Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager Taft-Hartley Services and National Director Relationship Development Institutional Trust Services

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Institutional Trust Company announced the promotion of Daphne O'Keefe, a longtime professional in the custody/safekeeping and asset management service provider, serving the institutional marketplace and specializing in institutional trust and custody, and Taft-Hartley Funds, to Senior Vice President. O'Keefe acts as a Senior Relationship Manager for Midwest Taft-Hartley Services and a National Director Relationship Development for Midwest Institutional Trust Services, responsible for establishing, maintaining, and expanding client relationships for the line of business.

Daphne O'Keefe

Ms. O'Keefe has more than 35 years of experience in relationship management and development working with institutional clients. Her background includes maintaining accountability for highly complex clients across diverse vertical markets. She has been involved in all facets of client relationship strategy including sales, planning, onboarding, and developing customized service models. Ms. O'Keefe's primary focus is to serve and broaden the MITC client base and direct Taft-Hartley and Union/Labor-related client service nationally.

Kristy Perez, Executive Vice President and Managing Director at Midwest Institutional Trust Service and Midwest Taft-Hartley Services said, "Daphne is a well-respected professional representing MITC in the institutional market and a long-term team member with the organization. Her commitment to service excellence is unparalleled and supports our approach to growth in the institutional space."

About Daphne O'Keefe

Previously, Daphne managed client relationships at an investment management firm. She also served as Vice President and Relationship Manager at two Top 10 U.S. financial services organizations based in Denver, CO and Seattle, WA.

About Midwest Institutional Trust Company

Midwest Institutional Trust Company, established in 2023 through an initiative that acquired the line of business from BMO Harris Bank, is comprised of Midwest Institutional Trust Services and Midwest Taft-Hartley Services and was created to provide an expansive line-up of solutions to Taft-Hartley and Trust and Custody clients. Through its legacy organizations, Midwest Institutional Trust Company has provided trust and custody services since 1924. Primary offices are located in Overland Park, Kansas and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Clients are located throughout the United States.

Midwest Institutional Trust Company is part of the Midwest Family of Companies comprised of privately held, independent trust, investment management and services companies founded in 1993.

