Midwest Juicery Launches New Products, Refreshes Packaging, and Expands to Target Stores

Cold-pressed, organic juice brand introduces Tangerine Turmeric juice, 12 Shots Elderberry, and brings its multi-serve wellness shot line to select Target stores nationwide.

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Juicery, a cold-pressed organic juice brand, focused on helping people enjoy being healthier, today announced the launch of two new products, updated packaging across its full lineup, and the arrival of three of its 12 Shots wellness shot flavors at select Target stores nationwide.

Image courtesy of Midwest Juicery

The brand is now offering Tangerine Turmeric, a Whole30 Approved cold-pressed juice made with organic turmeric, tangerine, lemon, ginger, and black pepper, containing just 9 grams of natural sugar and no added sugar. Also new is 12 Shots Elderberry, which joins the brand's multi-serve shot format. Made with fresh organic elderberries, apple, lemon, ginger, and zinc, each bottle delivers 12 daily servings designed to support immune health, staying fresh for up to 28 days after opening.

The 12 Shots format addresses a longstanding consumer challenge: single-serve wellness shots are convenient but expensive and wasteful. Each multi-serve bottle offers the same daily ritual at a fraction of the cost with significantly less plastic waste. The full line includes 12 Shots Ginger, 12 Shots Turmeric, and 12 Shots Elderberry.

"We built Midwest Juicery around the belief that daily wellness should be simple, approachable, and actually good for you," said Ziad Burkett, CEO and Founder of Midwest Juicery. "Bringing our products to Target and launching these new items means more people can make a quality wellness ritual part of their everyday life, without the single-use waste or the premium price tag."

New Products at a Glance

Tangerine Turmeric : Organic cold-pressed juice with turmeric, tangerine, lemon, ginger, and black pepper. Certified Organic, Whole30 Approved, vegan, paleo-friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, no added sugar. Supports a healthy inflammatory response, digestive health, and metabolism.

Organic cold-pressed juice with turmeric, tangerine, lemon, ginger, and black pepper. Certified Organic, Whole30 Approved, vegan, paleo-friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, no added sugar. Supports a healthy inflammatory response, digestive health, and metabolism. 12 Shots Elderberry: Multi-serve wellness shot with fresh organic elderberry, apple, lemon, ginger, and zinc. 12 servings per bottle, fresh for 28 days after opening. Certified Organic, cold-pressed, vegan, paleo-friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, no added sugar. Supports immune health.

Multi-serve wellness shot with fresh organic elderberry, apple, lemon, ginger, and zinc. 12 servings per bottle, fresh for 28 days after opening. Certified Organic, cold-pressed, vegan, paleo-friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, no added sugar. Supports immune health. Retail Availability: All products are now available in more than 2,000 stores nationwide, including Target, Meijer, The Fresh Market, and Hy-Vee, Lunds & Byerly's, and online at www.midwestjuicery.com.

All products are now available in more than 2,000 stores nationwide, including Target, Meijer, The Fresh Market, and Hy-Vee, Lunds & Byerly's, and online at www.midwestjuicery.com. Refreshed Packaging: Updated design across the full juice portfolio delivers a more cohesive, modern shelf presence with the highest transparency of any juice brand by putting the recipe on the front of the bottle.

About Midwest Juicery

Midwest Juicery is a cold-pressed, certified organic juice brand committed to helping you enjoy being healthier. The brand's lineup includes nutrient-dense, low sugar juices and the 12 Shots multi-serve wellness shot format, delivering real ingredients and functional benefits with 50% less sugar than leading cold-pressed juice brands. All products are certified organic, cold-pressed, non-GMO, and never heated. For more information, visit www.midwestjuicery.com.

www.midwestjuicery.com

SOURCE Midwest Juicery