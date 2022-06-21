Midwest Liberty Federal Credit Union Wins Award at the 2022 MAC Conference

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 23, 2022, through May 26, 2022, the Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC) ( https://www.macnetwork.org/events/event-details/ ) held their annual awards conference, at which Midwest Liberty Federal Credit Union took home a bronze award in the Logos category, for their logo designed by OMNICOMMANDER ( https://www.omnicommander.com/ ).

Midwest Liberty Federal Credit Union ( https://www.midwestlibertyfcu.org/ ) partnered with OMNICOMMANDER because it's currently going through a membership expansion. They are expanding their field of membership to 17 different counties in Nebraska. The objective of this project was to create a new logo that made their potential members feel welcomed.

When asked about what the redesign of their logo means to the credit union, Josh Koenig, President and CEO, expressed, "The logo designed by OMNICOMMANDER served all of our needs. Midwest Liberty Federal Credit Union is now prepared for our membership advancement initiative. OMNICOMMANDER did an exceptional job, and we're excited by the win!"

OMNICOMMANDER's President, Kim Isham, had this to say about the project, "I'm very proud of the OMNICOMMANDER Design Team for what they were able to accomplish for our client and their well-deserved recognition for those efforts. The final logo design that the credit union chose absolutely captures the new name, direction, and spirit of the credit union. I'm excited to continue this wonderful relationship well into the future."

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated website design, marketing, and cybersecurity firm that focuses on the credit union industry. With a dedication to the member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has a remarkable interface. Alongside the incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates websites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines.

OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services, including targeted marketing, branding, SEO, video creation, and social media, to enhance every aspect of a brand's digital presence. OMNICOMMANDER's cybersecurity division CYBERCOMMANDER is the industry's first cybersecurity provider focused on providing a holistic yet affordable cybersecurity solution for credit unions, offering customized compliance solutions that help our partners stay two steps ahead of cybercriminals.

