Midwest Mechanical Solutions Named ClimateMaster, Inc. Representative

MINNEAPOLIS, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Mechanical Solutions announces representation of ClimateMaster, Inc. for the Minnesota, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin territories.

ClimateMaster, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is the world's largest and most innovative manufacturer of water-source and geothermal heat pumps. As of June 20th, 2019, Midwest Mechanical Solutions and ClimateMaster have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement. Midwest Mechanical Solutions is proud to provide an extensive manufacturer line card to equip the best HVAC system for its customers.

"ClimateMaster views Midwest Mechanical Solutions as a strong strategic partner in the Minnesota, North Dakota, and Western Wisconsin markets," said Regional Sales Manager, Dan Bilancia. "This new partnership will properly position our brand for market growth and assist with exceeding our customers expectations for quality, performance, and service."

ABOUT MIDWEST MECHANICAL SOLUTIONS

Midwest Mechanical Solutions (MMS) specializes in engineered solutions for sustainable design and efficient HVAC systems. We build lifelong relationships and projects we can be proud of—through unique product quality, performance, characteristics and efficiencies. Midwest Mechanical Solutions sales engineers and support staff work with our customers to develop the system that best fits the projects requirements. For more information, visit www.mmsus.com.

