Midwest Medical Staffing Firms Join Forces to Triage Needs

OMAHA, Neb., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triage Medical Staffing, an award-winning national staffing agency based in Omaha, Nebraska, announces the acquisition of Aspen Medical Staffing, LLC.

Aspen was founded in 2014 in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The physical therapist owned and operated staffing agency focuses on placing rehabilitation therapy professionals in travel, contract and permanent positions nationwide. The Aspen team's personal and extensive knowledge of the travel therapy experience is ideal to accommodating first-time travelers. Triage launched in 2006 and has grown to become a top-rated, full-service medical staffing solutions provider serving nursing, laboratory, rehabilitation therapy and radiology.

Triage's leadership believes the acquisition of Aspen's unique team positions the company to lead the exploding market of traveling medical rehab therapy.

"Our values and ambitions are so similarly aligned that joining forces with Aspen was a no-brainer," Triage CEO John Maaske said. "Plus, our acquisition equips us with additional ways to connect with and provide value to first-time travelers."

Triage and Aspen complement each other's competitive advantages by merging teams of honest, real, knowledgeable staff and recruiters to assist medical professionals and hospitals with unparalleled staffing service.

"The added horsepower we get from partnering with Triage is exciting for our recruiters and travelers," Aspen CEO Neil Sauter said. "We'll be able to provide more jobs to travelers with increased staff support, so, it's a win-win."

About Triage:

Triage is a leading medical staffing agency that places the best and brightest traveling medical professionals in facilities across the country. Our staff is committed to building lasting, long-term relationships. Triage recruiters work tirelessly to find the best placements—assignments that match our travelers' skills sets and personal preferences. We are proud to have been recognized by Inc. Magazine for three consecutive years as one of the fast-growing companies in America, and a top-ranked Travel Company by BluePipes for the third consecutive year. Triage Staffing was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Aspen:

Aspen Medical Staffing is a physical therapist owned and operated medical staffing firm placing therapists nationwide in travel, contract, and permanent positions. With a combined 30+ years of traveling therapy experience, Aspen's management is committed to helping facilities and travelers serve their communities, while putting therapists first and foremost.

