Midwest Mezzanine Funds and MC Controls acquire controlling interest in Dorsett Technologies

YADKINVILLE, N.C., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Mezzanine Funds and MC Controls, a company owned by Mason Miller, an operating executive with experience in the energy and infrastructure markets, announce that they have acquired a controlling interest in Dorsett Technologies. Dorsett Technologies provides industry-leading Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition ("SCADA") systems used to monitor, secure and control water, wastewater, stormwater, and energy infrastructures, as well as providing intelligent building control solutions.

With more than 40 years of experience of providing controls and automation solutions, Dorsett's offerings and services allow clients to more effectively monitor their assets, improve productivity and protect facilities against outside threats. Incoming CEO Mr. Miller explained that "over the past six months I have worked closely with Dorsett Technologies' senior management and I am excited to work with that team to accelerate the growth of the company in the controls & automation sector."

For additional information, please contact Dorsett Technologies at info@dorsett-tech.com.

About Dorsett Technologies

Dorsett Technologies provides Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition ("SCADA") systems used in the water, wastewater, stormwater and energy infrastructure markets to provide customers state of the art monitoring and control solutions which are scalable across the enterprise. The Company's InfoScan SCADA system has a proven history of reliability and flexibility with fully integrated hardware and software which meets clients strictest engineering requirements but is still very easy to use and maintain. Dorsett has developed a strong regional reputation in its established markets of North & South Carolina and Utah, and its customer base includes federal government and military installations, small municipalities as well as private industrial clients.

About Midwest Mezzanine Funds

Midwest Mezzanine Funds was founded in 1992 and is based in Chicago, IL. Since inception, Midwest Mezzanine has partnered with private equity firms, independent sponsors, family offices and management teams to provide over $800 million of junior capital to more than 100 privately-owned, lower middle-market companies throughout the United States. MMF continues to provide customized and flexible financing solutions as it currently invests from its sixth family of funds which includes MMF VI and MMF VI SBIC. Over its 26+ year history as one of the oldest continually managed mezzanine firms in the United States, MMF has remained committed to the lower middle market and its reputation as a trusted and dependable partner. From coast to coast, the Principals at MMF have established and grown relationships with sponsors, intermediaries, banks, management teams and professional service firms. For more information visit: www.mmfcapital.com.

About MC Controls and Mason Miller

MC Controls, LLC, headed by Mason Miller, invests in established companies in the infrastructure and energy sectors where additional capital, management expertise and operating resources can accelerate growth, with a focus on aging infrastructure trends. MC Controls invests in the form of buyouts and recapitalizations. Our approach is to establish strong partnerships with management teams and transform middle market companies into market leaders through organic growth and add-on acquisitions.

