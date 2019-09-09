Midwest Nonprofits Begin Competing to Win $100,000 Grand Prize in 11th Annual Art Van Charity Challenge

WARREN, Mich., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest charities dedicated to empowering at-risk youth, assisting veterans, providing free childcare, distributing medical resources and serving the most vulnerable members of their communities begin vying today for $250,000 in grants as part of Art Van Furniture's 60th anniversary celebration. The company's inspiring Art Van Charity Challenge has been building awareness, engaging supporters and raising money for charitable organizations that focus on women, children and human services in the communities it serves since 2009.

"The Art Van Charity Challenge has a tangible impact on nonprofit organizations and all those they serve," said David Van Elslander, son of Art Van Furniture founder, Art Van Elslander. "We encourage everyone to take part by making a donation, big or small, to support the charities whose work is meaningful to them."

Participating charities in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Missouri will compete to raise the most money in the spirited, three-week competition from midnight on September 9 through 11:59:59 p.m. on September 27. The top 10 fundraisers will win one of 10 grants, ranging from $5,000 to the $100,000 grand prize. There will also be bonus grants awarded during the challenge, now in its eleventh year. The winning charities will be recognized at Art Van Furniture's 60th anniversary gala on October 24.

For the fifth consecutive year, Cindy Crawford, international supermodel, businesswoman and philanthropist, is serving as the campaign's official ambassador.

Powered by nonprofit fundraising platform Mightycause, the Art Van Charity Challenge donated more than $10 million to Midwest charities and helped raise over $26 million for 450 charities since the competition began in 2009.

For additional information, including participating charities, visit artvancharitychallenge.com.

