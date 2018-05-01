Midwest Nonprofits Launch Fundraising Efforts May 1 to Compete for $305,000 in Grants in 10th Annual Art Van Charity Challenge

For a list of participating charities, click here.

"Everyone can participate in the Art Van Charity Challenge by making donations, spreading the word, and gathering support to benefit causes closest to their hearts," said Diane Charles, vice president of corporate communications for Art Van Furniture. "Raising awareness as well as funds makes every organization a winner."

For the first time, charities with operating budgets of more than $500,000 will compete for five grants, including a $100,000 grand prize, and those with operating budgets of less than $500,000 will compete for five awards, including a $50,000 grand prize. Art Van Furniture will also provide bonus grants throughout the spirited three-week competition, which concludes at 2 p.m. on May 22.

For the fourth consecutive year, international supermodel, businesswoman and philanthropist Cindy Crawford is serving as the campaign's official ambassador.

Powered by CrowdRise, the Art Van Charity Challenge raised $1.4 million in 2017 and granted $180,000 to winning charities. Since the competition began in 2009, more than $10 million has been donated and over $25 million has been raised for 400 charities. For additional information, visit www.artvancharitychallenge.com.

Art Van Furniture, LLC is the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer with 186 stores in nine states operating under the following brands; Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Art Van Flooring, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture. Founded in 1959, the company is headquartered in Warren, Mich. Art Van Furniture owned by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. of Boston. Visit artvan.com for more information.

