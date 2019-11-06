Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Brings its Nationally Ranked, All-Star Care to Naperville

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Chicago's far western suburbs who suffer from joint or spine pain, or have experienced sports injuries, can now receive treatment from the top-ranked orthopedic program in Illinois closer to home. Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR), consistently ranked among the top ten programs nationally*, is expanding its footprint to Naperville. MOR physicians, who serve as team doctors for the Chicago Bulls; Chicago White Sox; Chicago Fire Soccer Club; DePaul University; and Joffrey Ballet, are eager to expand their high-quality, coordinated care with the opening of a brand new, state-of-the-art clinic at 55 Shuman Boulevard in Naperville.

MOR physicians will begin seeing patients in Naperville on November 15. The new location expands the number of MOR clinics located west of Chicago, including those in Westchester, Oak Brook and Oak Park. Appointments can be made now by calling 877-MD-BONES or by visiting www.rushortho.com/appointments.

MOR's Naperville physicians are experts in these orthopedic specialties:

Joint replacement

Orthopedic Trauma

Physical Medicine / Pain Management

Spine, Back & Neck

Sports Medicine & Shoulder

Foot & Ankle

Hand, Wrist & Elbow

The MOR practice occupies the building's 7th floor with 16 patient exam rooms and all ancillary services needed to provide comprehensive orthopedic care in one location, including:

Casting

Physical therapy

Occupational therapy

MRI, CT and X-ray imaging

Chiropractic care

Durable medical equipment services.

Private parking adjacent to the building is free and includes a wheelchair accessible ramp.

ABOUT MIDWEST ORTHOPAEDICS AT RUSH

Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) offers comprehensive, unparalleled, orthopedic services as well as physical and occupational therapy. MOR doctors are team physicians for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Fire Soccer Club and Joffrey Ballet, among others. They are known for treating patients with orthopedic conditions, ranging from the most common to the most complex. U.S. News & World Report ranks the orthopedic program at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, as No. 7 in the nation and it is the highest ranked program in Illinois and Indiana. MOR has offices at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago; Geneva (PT); Lincoln Park (PT); Naperville; Oak Brook; Oak Park; Orland Park (PT), Westchester; and Munster, Indiana. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.rushortho.com/appointments.

*U.S. World News & Report 2019 "Best Orthopedics Hospitals Ranking"

