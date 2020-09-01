Midwest Precision Adds More Automated Machines for Unattended "Lights Out" Manufacturing Equipment, to Increase Efficiency, Shorten Lead Times, and Reduce Costs for Customers
Sep 01, 2020, 17:22 ET
EASTLAKE, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Precision (https://www.midwestllc.com/), a Tribus Aerospace Company,(https://www.tribusaerospace.com/), recently announced the addition of two Makino A51 Horizontal Mills with 24-pallet MMC automation, accompanied by a DMG Mori CMX1100V Vertical Mill with a Versa Built Automated Loader to its Eastlake, Ohio facility. This investment not only increases Midwest Precision's capacity, but it continues to earmark Midwest Precision as an Automation leader for Precision Machining, with the ability to manufacture unattended operation overnight or between shifts, maximizing productivity and reducing costs.
"This latest investment in manufacturing technology helps Midwest Precision deliver value-added product solutions to our customers, who are seeking best-in-class supply chain partners that can meet critical time-to-market deadlines and budget targets," said Russ Mulh, Program Manager for Midwest Precision.
The two new Makino A51NX Horizontal Mills have been automated with the Makino Model MMC pallet changer to increase efficiency, as well as overall capacity and "lights-out" performance. In addition to the MMC automation, the new Makino mills feature:
- Axis Travels: X=22.0", Y=25.19", Z=25.19" | 15.74" x 15.74"
- Professional 6 CNC Control
- 1,000psi Chip Blaster
- 8- Nozzle Coolant Thru Spindle
- Losma Model 2000 Mist Collector
- Chip Conveyor
- MAS-5 Control Station
- 133 -Position Automatic Tool Changer System with Tool Load Station
- 14,000 Rpm Spindle Speed
- Cat 40 Spindle
- Additional: JLS Retention Stud, DD Motor Rotary Table, Automatic Grease Device, Model BSW990 Chip Conveyor, Air Dryer, Broken Tool Sensor, Renishaw OMP400 Probe
The third new machine that has been installed and is now fully operational is the DMG Mori CMX1100V Vertical Mill; which is connected to Versa Built's X-160 with ABB IRB1200 Robot Automation Cell. Furthermore, the new DMG Mori Vertical Mill also features:
- Axis Travels: X=43.3", Y=22.0", Z=20.1" | 55.1" x 22.0"
- Control F0iMF
- 15,000 min-1 inline MASTER Spindle
- Center Through-Spindle Coolant System
- 60 tool storage capacity
- Chip Conveyor
- In-machine measuring system (spindle, table) Renishaw + W Setter
About Midwest Precision
Founded in 1953, Midwest Precision (formerly Midwest Screw Products), specializes in close tolerance CNC machining of all types of Stainless Steels, Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Aluminum, Steel and Brass in complex configurations.
Midwest Precision is a world-class manufacturer of precision machined components and assemblies for the Aerospace, Defense, Energy, Fluid Power, and Industrial markets. As an AS9100D with ISO 9001:2015 standards manufacturer, Midwest Precision is also ITAR registered and DFARS compliant. Lean more about Midwest Precision at https://www.midwestllc.com/
View or Download Midwest Precision Capabilities Brochure
https://www.midwestllc.com/images/Midwest-Precision-Brochure.pdf
About Tribus Aerospace
Tribus Aerospace is an aerospace, defense and industrial manufacturing company. The company produces components and assemblies for applications in turbine engines, motion control and flow control systems. In addition to Midwest Precision, the operations of Tribus Aerospace include: Precision Aerospace Corp., Precision Micro Mill Corporation and Advanced Machining & Tooling. For additional information, please visit www.tribusaerospace.com.
