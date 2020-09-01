Midwest Precision Adds More Automated Machines for Unattended "Lights Out" Manufacturing Equipment, to Increase Efficiency, Shorten Lead Times, and Reduce Costs for Customers

"This latest investment in manufacturing technology helps Midwest Precision deliver value-added product solutions to our customers, who are seeking best-in-class supply chain partners that can meet critical time-to-market deadlines and budget targets," said Russ Mulh, Program Manager for Midwest Precision.

The two new Makino A51NX Horizontal Mills have been automated with the Makino Model MMC pallet changer to increase efficiency, as well as overall capacity and "lights-out" performance. In addition to the MMC automation, the new Makino mills feature:

Axis Travels: X=22.0", Y=25.19", Z=25.19" | 15.74" x 15.74"

Professional 6 CNC Control

1,000psi Chip Blaster

8- Nozzle Coolant Thru Spindle

Losma Model 2000 Mist Collector

Chip Conveyor

MAS-5 Control Station

133 -Position Automatic Tool Changer System with Tool Load Station

14,000 Rpm Spindle Speed

Cat 40 Spindle

Additional: JLS Retention Stud, DD Motor Rotary Table, Automatic Grease Device, Model BSW990 Chip Conveyor, Air Dryer, Broken Tool Sensor, Renishaw OMP400 Probe

The third new machine that has been installed and is now fully operational is the DMG Mori CMX1100V Vertical Mill; which is connected to Versa Built's X-160 with ABB IRB1200 Robot Automation Cell. Furthermore, the new DMG Mori Vertical Mill also features:

Axis Travels: X=43.3", Y=22.0", Z=20.1" | 55.1" x 22.0"

Control F0iMF

15,000 min-1 inline MASTER Spindle

Center Through-Spindle Coolant System

60 tool storage capacity

Chip Conveyor

In-machine measuring system (spindle, table) Renishaw + W Setter

About Midwest Precision

Founded in 1953, Midwest Precision (formerly Midwest Screw Products), specializes in close tolerance CNC machining of all types of Stainless Steels, Nickel Alloys, Titanium, Aluminum, Steel and Brass in complex configurations.

Midwest Precision is a world-class manufacturer of precision machined components and assemblies for the Aerospace, Defense, Energy, Fluid Power, and Industrial markets. As an AS9100D with ISO 9001:2015 standards manufacturer, Midwest Precision is also ITAR registered and DFARS compliant. Lean more about Midwest Precision at https://www.midwestllc.com/

View or Download Midwest Precision Capabilities Brochure

https://www.midwestllc.com/images/Midwest-Precision-Brochure.pdf

About Tribus Aerospace

Tribus Aerospace is an aerospace, defense and industrial manufacturing company. The company produces components and assemblies for applications in turbine engines, motion control and flow control systems. In addition to Midwest Precision, the operations of Tribus Aerospace include: Precision Aerospace Corp., Precision Micro Mill Corporation and Advanced Machining & Tooling. For additional information, please visit www.tribusaerospace.com.

