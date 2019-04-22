Midwest Recovery Center Now In-Network With Medical Mutual Insurance

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Recovery Center, one of Ohio's premier outpatient addiction treatment centers, is now in-network with Medical Mutual Insurance. Midwest offers high quality outpatient care and a safe, comfortable environment.

Midwest Recovery Center becoming in-network with Medical Mutual has made the facility affordable for more people, and allows a wider population of people the opportunity to receive life-saving treatment for substance abuse and co-occurring mental health disorders. Midwest Recovery Center also offers community housing to help keep clients safe and accountable.

Midwest Recovery Center is a part of the Amatus Health network of addiction treatment centers; Amatus Health is a national behavioral health organization that operates inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health treatment facilities throughout the United States.

"The need for affordable, reliable treatment in Ohio continues to rise, and helping the people of Ohio receive affordable treatment remains our top priority. Each time we become In-Network with another insurance company, we are happy to know we are achieving our goal," said Chief Executive Officer Matt Bell, who oversees operations for the Amatus Health facilities in Ohio.

"Accepting Medical Mutual Insurance really allows us to continue responding to the people who are seeking affordable treatment. Our number one goal is to help as many people as we can get clean and sober," said Chief Operating Officer Michael Silberman, of Amatus Health.

Midwest Recovery Center is In-Network with multiple insurance plans, making treatment more affordable and attainable to the people of Ohio. For information on a full list of our In-Network insurance companies, contact Midwest Detox or Midwest Recovery Center.

