Midwest Recovery Centers Names Nate Kehlmeier As Senior Business Development Representative

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Recovery Center names Nate Kehlmeier as Senior Business Development Representative for the growing Toledo-based behavioral healthcare company. Kehlmeier, who is in recovery himself, has worked in the addiction treatment field for more than ten years in Ohio and Florida. He has held positions such as Program Director, Director of Admissions, Director of Business Development and director of a sober living facility.

Kehlmeier, whose position began in April of this year, worked as the Director of Admissions when Midwest Recovery Center first opened in the fall of 2017. As the opioid epidemic continues to impact the state of Ohio, Kehlmeier feels his position is as necessary as it has ever been.

"It's important for people to know that the death rate on overdoses is extremely high in Ohio," he said. "I'm blessed to be a resource for people and to be able to show up. I'm there because someone was there for me when I needed it."

Midwest Recovery Center Director of Business Development Cody Palmer is thrilled to reunite with Kehlmeier, and believes his expertise in the addiction treatment field will bring the message of hope to as many people as possible.

"Nate is an exceptional team member," Palmer said. "Business development is at the beginning of the process for clients. Our reps are the people they meet before even walking in the door. Nate is a living, breathing example that treatment works and recovery is beautiful."

Midwest Recovery Center is an affiliate of Amatus Recovery Centers and Amatus Health, a nationally accredited behavioral health system operating 14 centers in six states across the nation. ARC provides the full continuum of addiction-related care, from medical detox to long-term outpatient aftercare.

