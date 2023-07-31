Midwest Remediation Acquires Restoration Company, Water Out

News provided by

Midwest Remediation

31 Jul, 2023, 10:56 ET

MWR and Water Out Partner to Provide Comprehensive Emergency Response and Restoration Solutions throughout Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Remediation has recently acquired family-owned, Fort Wayne-based Water Out. MWR and Water Out will now service a larger footprint in Indiana with emergency response, water damage, restoration, mold remediation, fire restoration, sewage, and air duct cleaning.

Over the last 20 years, Water Out has serviced over 20,000 water damages around the 60-mile radius of Fort Wayne. Combining this experience with MWR's Indianapolis-based team will allow for significant growth throughout Indiana.

"I am very excited for our team at Water Out to be a part of the MWR family of companies," says Chris Laney, CEO of Water Out. "This is a great opportunity for our team members to have the ability to grow and better serve our residential and commercial clients through Northern Indiana and beyond."

There will be no change in service or offerings for customers of Water Out after the partnership, and their name will remain the same. Furthermore, management and operations will remain the same with no changes to the executive team.

Dave Sweet, founder and CEO of MWR, has been an industry leader since 1989. Sweet has worked with Laney over the last five years, and they currently own three additional business ventures together, including Dewald Academy of Drying.

"MWR is excited to add our third Indiana location with the acquisition of Water Out in Fort Wayne. Water Out is a perfect fit to grow the commitment to using technology and process to advance the MWR brand." - Dave Sweet, Founder and CEO of MWR.

About MWR
MWR is Indiana's leading remediation, restoration, and emergency response business. With 24/7 customer service and IIRC-trained specialists, we focus on restoration services in response to catastrophic events such as water damage, fire damage, mold remediation, and trauma cleanup. www.gomwr.com 

About Water Out
Established in 2002, Water Out has served our clients' commercial and residential cleaning and restoration needs in Northeast Indiana, Northwest Ohio, and Southern Michigan for over 20 years.

Water Out's focus is on customer care, service, and quality. Their proven knowledge and professional structural drying skills will help ensure homeowners and commercial property owners return to their homes or business as quickly as possible with minimal disruption.

Contact Information:
Dave Sweet
Midwest Remediation
[email protected]

Karly Trojan
Cosgrove Partners
[email protected] 

SOURCE Midwest Remediation

