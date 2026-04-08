Midwest Reporters Announces Dana Burkdoll Scholarship for Entrepreneurs to Support Next-Generation Leaders

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Apr. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new scholarship opportunity is now available for undergraduate students across the United States who demonstrate an entrepreneurial mindset, regardless of their major or academic background. The Dana Burkdoll Scholarship for Entrepreneurs will award a $1,000 prize to a student who exemplifies initiative, adaptability, and problem-solving skills.

Founded by Dana Burkdoll, a court reporter based in Kansas City, Missouri, the scholarship aims to recognize students who take initiative and pursue opportunities with determination. The application period is now open, with a deadline of November 15, 2026.

Drawing from her professional experience in a field that requires precision and focus, Burkdoll established the scholarship to support individuals who demonstrate discipline, creativity, and a forward-thinking approach to their goals.

"Success isn't about following a single path—it's about recognizing opportunities and having the confidence to pursue them," said Dana Burkdoll. "This scholarship is for students who think independently, take initiative, and are committed to building something meaningful."

Eligibility and Application Criteria

To be considered for the Dana Burkdoll Scholarship for Entrepreneurs, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be currently enrolled (full-time or part-time) at an accredited college, university, trade school, or graduate program within the United States.

Be at least 18 years of age at the time of application.

Be a U.S. resident or citizen.

Demonstrate an entrepreneurial mindset, initiative, or relevant experience. Formal business ownership is not required.

Essays will be evaluated based on clarity, originality, and the strength of the applicant's personal narrative. The selection committee will prioritize authenticity, ambition, and a clear demonstration of drive.

Key Dates and Award Information

Award Amount: One-time award of $1,000

One-time award of $1,000 Application Deadline: November 15, 2026

November 15, 2026 Winner Announcement: December 15, 2026

Complete application details and submission guidelines are available on the official scholarship website. For more information or to apply, please visit danaburkdollscholarship.com.

The Dana Burkdoll Scholarship for Entrepreneurs supports undergraduate students across the United States who demonstrate initiative, problem-solving skills, and an entrepreneurial mindset. Founded by Dana Burkdoll, a Kansas City, Missouri–based court reporter, the program recognizes driven and forward-thinking individuals.

Media Contact:

Dana Burkdoll Scholarship Program

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://danaburkdollscholarship.com

SOURCE Midwest Reporters