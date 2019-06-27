Midwest Teachers Institute Partners with Colorado State University-Pueblo to Offer A New Customizable, Revolutionary Graduate Program: Master's Degree in Curriculum and Instruction

DYER, Ind., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Teachers Institute (MTI — https://www.midwestteachersinstitute.org/masters-degree) recently announced its partnership with Colorado State University-Pueblo to provide students the graduate classes necessary to achieve a Master's Degree in Curriculum and Instruction. Though students have up to two years to complete the degree, flexible teacher-friendly scheduling allows students to finish in one year or less if they wish, all for under $8,600. MTI provides largely personalized learning from nationally accredited institutions, with convenient scheduling and competitive pricing.

Colorado State University-Pueblo

"We are constantly growing our catalog, providing new curriculum to our students that allows them to expand their educations, increase their qualifications, and make positive changes in their professional careers," said Nick Pezzuto, Director of Education. "That's why we are very excited to offer this new master's program from Colorado State University-Pueblo. It represents MTI's dedication to the quality, affordable and flexible education that our students desire."

The Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction program allows candidates to choose many of the courses taken, based on topics that are relevant within their own existing classrooms. This approach customizes the education to each specific student, ensuring that all classes are necessary and appropriate to the student's goals. The program consists of 13 courses, representing a total of 38 credits, and is taught in an online/distance format. You take nine (9) courses with MTI in an easy distance format and four (4) online courses with CSU-Pueblo. Colorado State University-Pueblo is both nationally and regionally accredited.

In addition, MTI offers a wide selection of other continuing education classes in an increasing variety of formats, including online, distance/self-study, onsite, workshops, video, E-adventures and conferences. Accredited in all 50 states, MTI works directly with its partnered universities to issue (3) graduate level credits per each course completed with a grade of B or higher. Each university in the MTI network is sanctioned and accredited by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (NCA), a national accrediting organization.

Learn more about the new graduate program and other classes available through MTI at: www.MidwestTeachersInstitute.org.

About Midwest Teachers Institute (MTI)

MTI was formed by a group of dedicated professional teachers to provide other educators with the national and state accredited graduate courses required for salary enhancement, state recertification and other continuing education necessities. Providing graduate courses and curriculum developed by experts from various fields, the Institute strives always to keep the learning needs of its students in mind while offering courses that features up-to-date, current research.

