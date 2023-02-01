MIDWEST TRANSPLANT NETWORK PARTNERS WITH SPECIALIST DIRECT TO IMPROVE ORGAN TRANSPLANTATION RATES WITH TELEHEALTH SOLUTIONS

WESTWOOD, Kan., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Transplant Network (MTN), a Kansas-based organ procurement organization (OPO), has partnered with Specialist Direct, a leading telehealth solutions provider, to utilize its telepathology, telecardiology and teleradiology services to accelerate the diagnostics of organ and tissue donations. In addition, MTN selected Specialist Direct to provide telehealth and training support services for its recently launched in-house Donor Care and Surgical Recovery Unit (DCU).

"As the demand for organ and tissue donations continues to grow, Midwest Transplant Network is adopting telehealth solutions to help expedite the screening process so that organ transplants can be done sooner," said Melissa Ott, Senior Director, Organ Procurement Services at MTN. "We are pleased to be working with industry leader Specialist Direct to further our mission of connecting and saving lives with organ donations. Their innovative services have greatly contributed to a more seamless transplantation process for our patients and their medical teams."

MTN can allocate organs faster to those in need by using telehealth services to streamline the organ screening and transplant process. Specialist Direct's team of U.S. board-certified pathologists, cardiologists and radiologists interpret digital diagnostic studies, providing advanced diagnoses with improved speed and accuracy. Its SDI Cloud platform facilitates real-time sharing of images, which provides cost and time-efficiencies within the organ transplantation process.

Specialist Direct played an integral role in the creation of MTN's DCU which was recently opened to help alleviate burdens on local hospitals by providing highly specialized care from expertly trained staff members to organ donors and potentially more organs for those awaiting organ transplants. MTN is the 12th OPO in the country with a donor care unit/donor recovery center that is not based within a hospital. MTN partnered with Specialist Direct to help design sections of its facility and train its team of medical professionals to expand their in-house capabilities. Specialist Direct also provides cloud-based technology that enables MTN's DCU to remotely connect with its specialists as well as with surgeons across the country.

"It is rewarding to be working with Midwest Transplant Network to support their goals of helping donors and patients achieve successful organ transplantation outcomes," said Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Specialist Direct. "At Specialist Direct, our top priority is to deliver the highest level of clinical care and services, combined with a strong focus on customer support to help OPOs more effectively allocate organ donations to those who need them."

Specialist Direct is the market leader and standard of care in delivering telehealth solutions for the OPO community. By delivering OPO diagnostic best practices, the company is committed to support the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) in achieving 50,000 annual transplants by 2026.

ABOUT MIDWEST TRANSPLANT NETWORK

Midwest Transplant Network has been connecting lives through organ donation since 1973. As the federally designated not-for-profit organ procurement organization (OPO) for Kansas and the western two-thirds of Missouri, Midwest Transplant Network provides services including organ procurement; surgical tissue and eye recovery; laboratory testing; and 24-hour rapid response for referrals from hospital partners. Midwest Transplant Network ranks in the top 10% in the country among OPOs, which reflects the organization's quality, professionalism and excellence in partnerships throughout the region. For more information, visit mwtn.org.

ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT

Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. The company's diagnostic solutions for organ procurement organizations and transplant hospitals facilitate increased organ recovery rates and save lives. Its services include telecardiology, telepathology, telepulmonology and teleradiology. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.

