Midwestern Company Is Bringing Sanity To College Pricing

Many people do not know that you can negotiate tuition cost, and with student loan debt surpassing $1.5 trillion dollars and college admission scandals in the headlines. Parents, kids and even college guidance counselors need and want to know actual prices of a given college.

The data is already there in the award letters that colleges send out by the millions each year. What has been lacking is a central source, easily and affordable to access that brings all individual prices together. TuitionFit does just that. See TED Talk with Mark Salisbury: https://youtu.be/Be4-8HC4sUM

John Baylor, President, OnToCollege.com describes TuitionFit as the "powerful, disruptive force that finally brings cost clarity and negotiating power to families shopping for the right college at the right price. TuitionFit tears the veil off college costs. With TuitionFit, families now have the knowledge and leverage to negotiate effectively, while colleges better understand what their competitors are truly charging each student."

On TuitionFit.org, students can create a profile, and anonymously display their award letters for other students to reference. To ensure anonymity, letters are scrubbed of personal information before being added to the database. TuitionFit catalogs pricing and organizes by academic, economic, and other factors. This enables students and their families to compare colleges more effectively. Now students can see real college prices and decide whether to apply elsewhere, negotiate a better price, or keep the offer received.

About TuitionFit

Founder Mark Salisbury, and co-founder, Kimberly Dyer have spent their entire careers in higher education with positions ranging from admissions recruiter to administrator. After more than 25 years in the industry, they dedicated themselves to revolutionizing college shopping and tuition transparency.

"The goal really is that we as a public can solve this problem ourselves. We don't need colleges to do it for us. We still want college. We need higher education. It's an expensive thing to deliver, and we're willing to pay money for it and borrow money for it. But you just have to let the people be informed." - Mark Salisbury

Contact TuitionFit To learn more about TuitionFit and how to compare tuition, visit tuitionfit.org.

Contact: mark@tuitionfit.org 563.293.6941

See TED Talk with Mark Salisbury:

https://youtu.be/Be4-8HC4sUM

SOURCE TuitionFit

Related Links

http://www.tuitionfit.org

