MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO

"Barry comes with a strong background in financial reporting and accounting as well as proven leadership ability," said Charlie Funk, MidWestOne President & CEO. "He worked in an organization that has grown rapidly over the past six years, and his experience will be very helpful to MidWestOne as we continue to grow. He will fit in well with our culture."

Mr. Ray replaces Katie Lorenson, who left the Company in December 2017. Jim Cantrell has served as interim Chief Financial Officer since Ms. Lorenson's departure.

At Columbia State Bank, Mr. Ray was responsible for accounting and treasury operations, tax accounting and compliance, SOX compliance, and regulatory reporting. Prior to that, he spent one year as a business analyst, investment operations, with Russell Investment Group in Tacoma, Washington, and five years with RSM US LLP as a consulting services manager and a staff auditor, also in Tacoma. He brings significant experience to MidWestOne Bank in the areas of accounting and treasury operations as well as tax accounting and regulatory reporting.

Mr. Ray is a graduate of University of Washington in Tacoma, Washington, with a bachelor's degree in accounting, and he is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Washington. He will relocate to the Iowa City area with his wife, Rebecca.

About MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne

Financial is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.com. MidWestOne Financial trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "MOFG".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

Charles N. Funk

President & CEO

319.356.5800

