Midwifery, Modernized: A New Model of Relationship-Based Women's Care at WomanCare

WomanCare is proud to announce the launch of its new, midwifery-led program, anchored at Northwest Community Hospital. With a dedicated team of certified nurse midwives, this program reaffirms WomanCare's commitment to providing safe, relationship-based care across the full spectrum of a woman's health journey.

Midwifery at WomanCare

"Midwifery care is no longer niche—it's what more patients are asking for," said Gina Marcin, CNM. "Midwives spend more time with patients, support informed decision-making, and consistently see excellent outcomes—including lower C-section rates. At a time when maternal morbidity is rising, this model offers a safer, more supportive path."

Alisha Wesley, CNM, adds: "We're trying to create a calming, holistic, empowered birthing experience. Our patients should feel informed and supported so they can make great decisions about their own care."

Traditionally known for birthing services, the midwifery team at WomanCare offers full-scope women's health services, including annual exams, birth control, menopause support, and care for complex conditions like endometriosis and PCOS.

"Everywhere else in the world, midwifery care is the point of entry for women's health and prenatal care," shares Elizabeth Garcia, CNM. "In many countries, you see the midwife first, and physicians step in when there's a high-risk situation."

Midwives at WomanCare work in close collaboration with OB/GYNs and other specialists to ensure seamless, safe care. Even when a higher-risk pregnancy situation arises, patients maintain continuity with their midwife—gaining physician support, not losing midwifery care.

"This is a fresh, modern midwifery program. We want the focus to be on what's new—strong collaboration, safety, and a truly supportive environment for midwives and patients alike," Leta Vega, CNM, says.

WomanCare's midwifery services are now accepting new patients across locations in Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, and the Northwest suburbs.

Randall C. Kahan, M.D, President & CEO of WomanCare emphasizes:

"For decades, WomanCare has been proud to serve the women of the northwest Chicago suburbs. As we continue to grow, we recognize that many women desire more personalized birth experiences. Our new midwifery program allows us to provide that choice — combining compassionate, relationship-centered care with the medical support of an experienced obstetrical team. We are thrilled to offer this safe, cohesive model of care to the families we serve."

