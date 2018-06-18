Midwifery Services now available at Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital for expectant mothers seeking "high-touch, low-intervention" care

The certified nurse-midwives at Houston Methodist Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates at Willowbrook provide comprehensive, holistic health care and wellness care to women, including family planning, gynecologic checkups, prenatal care, in-hospital births and post-partum care. The certified nurse-midwives are licensed, independent health providers who adhere to the standard practices of nurse midwifery set forth by the American College of Nurse Midwives. They adhere to the same standards of care as physicians with a holistic approach.

"Our job is to support mothers through pregnancy and childbirth," said Becky McKimmey, a certified nurse-midwife at Houston Methodist Willowbrook, "and only intervene when medically necessary."

The childbirth experience, when attended by a certified nurse-midwife, is focused on the mother's personal plans. When possible, the midwives avoid interventions, such as induction and invasive procedures, unless medically necessary. Certified nurse-midwives guide women to use natural pain relief techniques, such as massage and hydrotherapy, but epidurals are available for women who choose to have them.

If during the course of her care, a woman develops high-risk pregnancy conditions, such as preeclampsia or gestational diabetes, the certified nurse-midwife will work with an obstetrician at Houston Methodist Willowbrook to develop a care plan that's right for her.

"Our goal is the same: safe mom, safe baby," said Amy Perilman, certified nurse-midwife at Houston Methodist Willowbrook. "If you need a cesarean section or other advanced care, everything is in-house and available."

Certified nurse-midwives also offer well-woman care services, family planning and birth control, and postpartum care, including breastfeeding support and couplet care.

About Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is a 312 bed, not-for-profit, faith-based hospital, which is part of Houston Methodist. The hospital has expanded in Northwest Houston to serve the comprehensive health care needs of the growing community.

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital has been named a Magnet recognized health care facility by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program®.

Houston Methodist Willowbrook is ranked No. 5 in the Houston metro area and No. 12 in Texas by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best Hospital" in 2017.

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital specializes in cardiology and cardiovascular services, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, and comprehensive cancer services. Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital has a Breast Care Center, Cancer Center, Imaging Center, Infusion Center, Sleep Center, and Surgical Weight Loss Center and operates a Childbirth Center with a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

For more information about the comprehensive services available on the Houston Methodist Willowbrook campus and to learn about upcoming events, please visit houstonmethodist.org/willowbrook. To find a physician, call 281.737.2500.

