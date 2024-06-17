Midyear report: Norfolk Southern advancing safety

Company is progressing on Six-Point Safety Plan, collaborating with unions, and implementing feedback from independent safety consultant

ATLANTA, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) released a 2024 Midyear Safety Report, highlighting substantial advancements to enhance railroad safety. Norfolk Southern is committed to keeping our employees and communities safe. Our progress to become the gold standard of safety is the direct result of engaging employees, safety advisors, customers and communities — all to further the company's safety culture.

"When we make a promise, we deliver on that promise," said Alan H. Shaw, president and CEO of Norfolk Southern. "That started with our Six-Point Safety Plan announced last spring and progress has continued in 2024. Norfolk Southern has maintained our positive safety momentum into 2024 with year-to-date improvement across all our core safety metrics."

Claude Mongeau, chair of the Norfolk Southern Board of Directors, added comments to the company's ongoing efforts: "Safety is priority number one at Norfolk Southern. We're grateful to everyone who has contributed to our continuous improvement to ensure that Norfolk Southern remains a strong, sustainable and safe company for years to come."

Safety culture is about vigilance and continuous improvement and Norfolk Southern has worked hard to put that philosophy into action. This report reaffirms the company's commitment to setting the highest standards in safety and operational excellence. Key highlights from the 2024 Midyear Safety Report include:

Company-Wide Actions

Installing 187 out of a planned 259 hot bearing detector systems

Launching three digital train inspection portals featuring machine learning vision inspection technology, with a goal of having 20 systems operational by the end of 2026

Deploying 17 new acoustic bearing detectors, significantly expanding our safety technology network

Significant Safety Achievements

Reducing the number of mainline accidents by 30% in 2023, placing us among the best of the Class I railroads

Bringing our FRA Personal Injury Index down from 1.51 in 2020 to 1.09 in 2023, almost 14% lower than the 10-year average

Lowering employee accidents by 28% since 2020

Strong Union Collaboration

Joining forces with leaders of 12 labor unions to express a joint commitment to safety; leading to initiatives like the Signal Safety Collaboration program, aimed at enhancing signal safety for employees and communities

Ordering over 2,300 Kenwood and Icom model antennas, which can be fitted to existing hand-held radios to help crew members communicate critical information more clearly

Introducing the "Walk with a Purpose" program, providing work boot vouchers to all employees and fulfilling orders for nearly 40% of the total workforce within the first two weeks of its launch

To access the full report, please visit this link.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com .

