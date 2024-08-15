MIE Groups Announces Debut of The America Property Exhibition (APEX) in New York City

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIE Groups, a leading global trade show organizer with over two decades of experience, is set to make a significant impact in the US market with the launch of The America Property Exhibition (APEX). The inaugural event will take place from September 3rd to 5th, 2024, at The Javits Center in New York City, NY.

APEX is a premier three-day conference designed to foster bilateral trade and investment between the US, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the Middle East and Northern African (MENA) markets. Attendees will benefit from a dynamic program featuring expert panels, seminars, and a bustling show floor showcasing top-tier exhibitors like Cushman & Wakefield, Dubai Land Department, and the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association.

Vice President of MIE Groups, Zahoor Ahmed, recently shared insights into how APEX aims to bridge investment opportunities between these high-growing regions; "APEX represents a pivotal platform for connecting US-based property developers and investors with key stakeholders from the GCC and MENA regions," said Ahmed.

MIE Groups, founded in Dubai 24 years ago, has a proven track record of facilitating successful trade shows and exhibitions. With early successes across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, MIE Groups has since expanded its footprint. The firm is renowned for its ability to connect and facilitate high-value business connections across building, manufacturing, real estate, and investment sectors.

APEX marks MIE Groups' first entry into the American market, and its timing could not be more strategic. The exhibition will cater to a wide range of commercial property interests, featuring tons of exhibitors including investment banks, brokers, REITs, architects, and builders. "Our model is designed to maximize opportunities by bringing together project developers, investors, and buyers under one roof," said Ahmed.

For more information about participating in the APEX experience, please contact Bato Prostran at [email protected] or call (312) 842-5382.

