MIE Solutions Introduces Real-Time Drag-and-Drop Scheduling

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIE Solutions is pleased to announce the Planning Board, a stand-alone scheduling module that makes Shop Floor planning easier, faster, and more dynamic than ever before.

"To be competitive in today's marketplace, our customers need the tools to become more efficient and productive," states David Ferguson, CEO of MIE Solutions. "The integration of a new planning board adds another tool in the toolbox of scheduling components to manage a job shop."

MIE Trak PRO ERP Scheduling Module (Planning Board) MIE Trak PRO ERP Scheduling Module (Planning Board)

MIE Solutions is packed with multiple scheduling tools, from Backwards Scheduling and Forward-Finite Capacity Planning to "What-If" Scenarios and White Board Scheduling. The new Planning Board module easily integrates with all these components and adds powerful capabilities to the MIE Solutions product family.

Programming, estimation, Shop Floor management, and field service departments can all take advantage of the Planning Board. This operational tool rapidly transmits information between cross-functional groups, streamlining communication and increasing productivity. Our customers' programming, estimation, and design teams can make educated decisions based on the real-time feedback from the Shop Floor.

Key attributes of the Planning Board include:

Drag-and-drop entries to schedule jobs, equipment and employees.

Auto-populate all scheduling boards.

Provides a real-time shop floor display of active jobs, logged-on employees, and job completion estimates.

Combines machine capacity scheduling and employee assignments, allowing for employee skill level.

Fully integrated with APS scheduling.

Splits work between various machines and users.

Refresh options self-correct and update the board throughout the day.

About MIE Solutions

MIE Solutions is a leading supplier of advanced technology for the international manufacturing community, serving customers in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Mexico, and South Africa. We offer a variety of innovative software products to integrate your business data. With our tools and focus on customer satisfaction and new technologies, organizations of all sizes can make informed decisions to streamline their business and maximize efficiency and ROI. Take your manufacturing company to the next level, improving fabrication quality and productivity with MIE Solutions.

For Media Inquiries Contact

MIE Solutions

233230@email4pr.com

714-786-6230

13252 Garden Grove Blvd. Suite #215

Garden Grove, CA 92843

MIE Solutions ( www.mie-solutions.com ) is a leading provider of software solutions.

SOURCE MIE Solutions