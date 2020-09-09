MIEC Selects OneShield Software's SaaS Solution

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShield Software is pleased to announce California-based MIEC – a leading Reciprocal Insurance Exchange for the U.S. Medical Profession serving health professionals in U.S. Western states — has chosen OneShield Market Solutions (OMS) as the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for its core technology platform for policy administration, billing, claims and reporting.

"We were pretty clear from the outset of our search that we needed a system that could provide us the longevity our current systems had provided us," says Andrew Firth, MIEC's President. "Key selection criteria for us was a fully supported SaaS solution and a partner that could address the unique needs of professional liability insurers. With OneShield, we'll be moving rapidly through our technology transformation, to an end-to-end solution that will significantly enhance our capability to provide innovative and comprehensive policies for our members."

OneShield's next-generation solution will allow MIEC to offer separate Web portals for insureds and agents, easily integrate a variety of critical third-party systems, and improve systems for payments and distributing dividends. OneShield's OMS platform provides end-to-end policy management for quoting, binding and servicing, handling the billing lifecycle from invoicing through to payment, and claims administration from first notice of loss through to payment. Extended capabilities include document management, reporting, and analysis.

"We are delighted to be partnering with MIEC as they embark on their core system modernization journey to a SaaS model," says Liza Smith, OneShield's Chief Revenue Officer. "MIEC is a welcome addition to our growing roster of professional liability clients that have recognized the competitive advantages our SaaS platform can deliver to the success of their operations."

About OneShield

OneShield provides solutions for insurers of all sizes.

Deployed in the cloud our portfolio of standalone, subscription, and As-a-Service products include enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. OneShield automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership.

With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, and offices in India and Canada, OneShield has 50+ products in production across P&C and specialty insurance markets.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com.

About MIEC

MIEC provides medical professional liability insurance to physicians, medical groups, acupuncturists and other healthcare professionals in the U.S. West, including Alaska, California, Hawaii, and Idaho. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Oakland, CA, MIEC is owned and operated for the benefit of over 7,400 policyholders. MIEC seeks to provide innovative and cost-effective medical professional liability protection and patient safety services for physicians and other healthcare professionals.

MIEC was created by physicians and their medical societies when insurance was unavailable to the medical community. MIEC is committed to a long-term philosophy of business conduct that ensures such a crisis never happens again. To learn more, visit: www.MIEC.com

