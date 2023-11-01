Miele Professional Introduces New Line of Benchmark Machines for On-Premise Laundry Operations

News provided by

Miele USA - Professional

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Miele's quality linen and garment reprocessing technology is now tailored for on-premise laundry in lodging, healthcare and large-scale facilities

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miele Professional, a global leader in state-of-the-art, commercial-grade appliances, is launching its Benchmark line of washers and dryers for on-premise laundry applications in the United States. Engineered for high throughput and trusted durability, the Benchmark on-premise laundry line provides hotels, hospitals and other facilities with reliable, onsite textile and linen reprocessing. Encompassing seven washers and seven dryers, the Benchmark on-premise line is available in a range of sizes to support various load capacities, spanning 30 – 75 lbs. for washers and 50 – 100 lbs. for dryers.

"Miele Professional has long been known as an exclusive brand for wet cleaning and niche applications and now we're bringing our expertise to on-premise laundry," said Scott Lombardi, U.S. Country Director, Miele Professional. "Our Benchmark on-premise laundry machines are designed with advanced technology to provide faster turnover and a higher quality clean for bedding and textiles, creating a positive brand experience while improving the bottom line for large-scale facilities."

Machine Capacity and Capabilities

Initially launched in Europe, Miele Professional has adapted its Benchmark on-premise laundry line to include configurations that meet the needs of the North American market. Benchmark on-premise washers are available in single phase configurations and Benchmark dryers are available in a gas dryer option, in addition to other offerings.

Benchmark machines are engineered to withstand the relentless demands of commercial laundry, passing endurance tests to ensure 30,000 hours of operation for washers and 20,000 hours of operation for dryers. 

The Benchmark line is also engineered for sustainable performance and maximum fabric longevity. Specially calibrated wash and dry programs optimize each cycle, conserving water and electricity and reducing resource consumption. Miele's patented Honeycomb Drum prolongs the lifespan of textiles with a convex drum pattern for effective wetting and gentle fabric care in the washer, and a concave drum pattern that protects laundry as it dries. The Miele PerfectDry system also includes a residual moisture sensor to ensure garments dry evenly.

Other user-friendly features of the Benchmark on-premise laundry line include:

  • More than 90 customizable programs, including high-hygiene and disinfection cycles that ensure textiles are cleaned according to specifications and standards.
  • Capability to connect to external pumps for controlled dispensing of detergents.
  • M Touch Pro or M Touch Pro Plus touchscreen controls that provide a seamless user experience*.
  • Wi-Fi connectivity for efficient data transfer and integration of operations.
  • Fully digital display that supports more than 30 languages.

Training and Purchase Information
To support the launch of the Benchmark on-premise laundry line in the U.S., Miele Professional has added technical support resources. The company has established a new training center in Princeton, New Jersey, where authorized dealers and their networks of service technicians can receive hands-on, immersive training on Benchmark machines so they can best support their customers.

Laundry dealers interested in information on units and availability, or those seeking to carry the Benchmark on-premise laundry line can contact Paulo Rocha, Head of Sales, Miele Professional U.S. End-users in the hospitality, healthcare and senior living segments interested in purchasing a Benchmark machine may place an order through the company's network of authorized equipment dealers found online at www.mieleusa.com/pro/benchmark.

*Available on select models

About Miele Professional 

Miele Professional concentrates on the manufacturing of commercial products for industries using commercial dishwashers, commercial laundry technology and laboratory, medical and dental technology. Wherever innovative high-end products with outstanding cleaning performance and high hygiene requirements are needed, Miele Professional wants to be the first choice. Follow the company on LinkedIn.  

About Miele 

Founded in Germany in 1899 with a single promise of "Immer Besser," a phrase meaning Forever Better, Miele is the world's leading manufacturer of premium domestic appliances with more than 20,100 employees, 12 production facilities and representation in nearly 100 countries. As a premium appliance brand represented on all continents, Miele is steadfastly committed to the highest quality, performance and environmental standards. To learn more visit Miele USA, view our YouTube channel and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

CONTACT: Kamryn Heath, [email protected], (704) 804-0076

SOURCE Miele USA - Professional

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.