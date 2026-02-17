Mielle Introduces New Lavender & Lychee Scalp Care Collection, Designed for Natural Hair and Protective Styles

Powered by proven scientific ingredients like Pyrithione Zinc and Niacinamide, the collection goes beyond surface-level relief to address the symptoms of dandruff like flakes, itch, and build-up while supporting long-term scalp health.

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mielle, the textured hair care brand, announces the launch of its Lavender & Lychee Scalp Collection, a dermatologist-reviewed, high performance scalp care system designed to meet the specific needs of natural hair and those who wear protective styles. The collection is designed to help manage the primary symptoms of scalp irritation, including dandruff, dryness, itch, and buildup while maintaining scalp comfort and hair moisture.

At the heart of the Lavender & Lychee scalp collection lies Pyrithione Zinc (ZPT), a powerhouse ingredient known for its effectiveness in combating dandruff and flakes, complemented by Niacinamide, a vitamin B3 derivative that strengthens the scalp barrier and maintains moisture balance. When used as a collection, these scientifically proven ingredients provide up to 24-hour relief from itch and flakes, with visible improvements to scalp health achievable in as little as three weeks of regular use. While the collection is developed for people with textured hair who wear protective styles like braids, locs, and twists, this collection is beneficial for all hair types and styles. It not only delivers proven anti-dandruff efficacy but also transforms scalp care into a luxurious experience, offering a soothing scent and feel that elevates the ritual. By addressing irritation and supporting a balanced scalp barrier, the Lavender & Lychee collection empowers people who use it to enjoy their preferred hairstyles without sacrificing scalp health or the hairstyles love.

Dr. Zoë Indigo, MD, FAAD, Board certified dermatologist adds," Pyrithione Zinc has long been one of the most effective ingredients for treating dandruff because it targets the underlying yeast and inflammation; not just the visible flakes. What's innovative here is pairing that clinical efficacy with a refined, experience-friendly fragrance like lavender and lychee. By combining ZPT with soothing lavender and lychee, this shampoo delivers real scalp health benefits while feeling calming and luxurious, making it easier for patients to stay consistent with a treatment that actually works."

This collection pairs seamlessly with Mielle's award-winning, Skin Health Alliance-accredited Rosemary Mint Collection to deliver total scalp protection. The Lavender & Lychee Scalp Soothing Daily Refresher and Lavender & Lychee Scalp Moisturizing Lotion deliver soothing hydration directly to the scalp, while the Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil is designed to lock in moisture, leaving hair feeling nourished, protected, and healthy.

"Scalp health is foundational to healthy hair," said Mielle Founder and CEO, Monique Rodriguez. "With Lavender & Lychee, we wanted to deliver a scalp care system that not only works but feels and smells good to use. This collection proves that effective anti-dandruff care can be science-backed, luxurious, and made specifically with textured hair needs in mind, while introducing elevated products designed to deliver more targeted scalp care and long-term relief over time."

Infused with the soothing extracts of Lavender and Lychee, each formula in the collection adds a restorative sensorial layer to scalp care. Designed to work in harmony, every product in this collection creates a routine that promotes a healthy and comfortable scalp, whether you're washing, refreshing, or maintaining your natural hair or protective styles.

"Lavender & Lychee represents the next chapter in how Mielle approaches innovation where efficacy, education, and experience intersect," said Omar Goff, President of Mielle. This launch strengthens Mielle's position as a category leader while expanding our scalp-care portfolio with proven science solutions. The Lavender & Lychee Scalp Collection is sulfate-free, gentle, and safe for color-treated hair making it ideal for curly and coily textures like 4A-4C, as well as wavy, and straight textures.

The Lavender & Lychee Scalp Collection includes five products:

Lavender & Lychee Scalp Moisturizing Shampoo



Lavender & Lychee Scalp Soothing Conditioner



Lavender & Lychee Scalp Moisturizing Lotion



Lavender & Lychee Scalp Soothing Daily Refresher



Lavender & Lychee Scalp & Hair Build-up Remover

Shop the Lavender & Lychee Scalp Collection at select retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Amazon, and Independent Beauty Supply stores nationwide. To shop and learn more, visit www.mielleorganics.com

About Mielle

Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez, Mielle is the fastest growing Black-founded and women-led global beauty brand. With a heavy emphasis on incorporating healthier ingredients and a "root to results" approach, Mielle's collection of beauty products is designed for all hair types. Today, Mielle is a global and viral sensation, with orders in over 90 countries around the world. Their products can be found in more than 100,000 stores across the U.S. in retailers such as CVS, HEB, Rite Aid, Sally Beauty, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, and Walmart.

About P&G

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

