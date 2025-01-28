MIELLE LAUNCHES KALAHARI MELON & ALOE VERA HAIR COLLECTION TO ADDRESS THE #1 CONCERN AMONG TEXTURED HAIR COMMUNITY

The New Collection Locks in Moisture for Up To 5 Days of Deep Hydration from Wash Day to Wash Day

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One good hair day can make a world of difference—imagine the confidence and creativity unlocked with five consecutive days in a row. Mielle, an award-winning textured haircare brand, introduces its newest innovation–the Kalahari Melon & Aloe Vera collection. With this innovation, Mielle continues the brand's commitment to develop science-backed formulas that help solve the most pressing needs within the textured hair community–like moisture retention and hydration–with products that look, smell, and feel superior.

According to a quantitative brand study with 1,000 African American consumers, 92% revealed the importance for long-lasting moisture on wash days, and enhanced hydration and nourishment between washes to combat dryness and breakage1. Using 4C textured hair as the design inspiration—the most coily texture often underserved yet one of the most common and beautiful expressions of hair within the Black community—the Kalahari Melon & Aloe Vera lineup harnesses nature to deliver an 'extended stay' barrier that increases lasting moisture retention for up to five days of deep hydration. From wash day to wash day, this collection delivers soft, hydrated results for curly, coily, and heat-styled hair helping to reclaim time and gain more confidence in hydrated hair.

This formula is infused with specific ingredients to deliver solutions like intense moisture and hydration, absorbency, and moisture loss prevention–key benefits consumers seek. The benefits echo the incredible origin story and breakthrough benefits of Kalahari Melon seed oil. Renowned for thriving in Southern Africa through its desert environment's arid conditions and relentless sunlight, the Kalahari Melon seed oil is celebrated for its intensely hydrating properties.

Inspired by the Kalahari Melon's resilience, the products are formulated to deeply hydrate — making them an excellent solution for textured hair. The Kalahari Melon & Aloe Vera Deep Hydration 2-Minute Conditioner rapidly revitalizes dry, brittle hair with intense hydration. The Multitasking Leave-In Conditioner serves as a continuous spray, detangler, and curl refresher, locking in moisture for hydrated tresses. The Curl Forming Glaze is a creme-gel that defines curls, adds shine, and provides a moisturizing hold, enhancing curl life for hydrated, juicy, curls. Finally, the Weightless Oil is a lightweight finisher that delivers shine without weigh down.

"From day one, Mielle's foundation has been deeply rooted within the Black community. We learned from our Mavens and Mavericks and listened to their challenges to understand that hydration and moisture were their top concerns. It means everything that we can provide science-based solutions that address our community's most pressing hair challenges, freeing them to spend less time managing their hair and more on their passions, ambitions, and living life to the fullest," said Monique Rodriguez, CEO and Founder of Mielle.

On the screen and behind the camera the brand highlights more than just a product, showcasing a new national ad campaign that boldly celebrates 4C textured hair. Mielle partnered with an all-Black, female-led production team to address the unique challenges of maintaining moisture for Black hair – particularly 4C textures. The creative process was a collaborative journey involving stylists, writers, directors, and production teams who understood the lived experience necessary to tell a story that celebrates the beauty and versatility of Black hair. Directed by contemporary visual storyteller Sage East and captured by editorial photographer Jessica Petty, the process of assembling the team behind this spot and campaign creative was both thoughtful and deeply intentional.

"This campaign is a love letter to Black women. The collection is a transformative solution our community has long deserved, thoughtfully designed to meet her needs with the care and excellence she expects from Mielle," said Omar Goff, President of Mielle. "And for the campaign, it was imperative to assemble an all-Black women-led creative team that not only understood the challenges of maintaining moisture for Black hair but also tapped into the joy, camaraderie, and sisterhood that comes with discovering shared journeys."

This campaign will connect with audiences via LTV, OLV, Social, and OTT channels. In addition, Mielle hosted beauty editors, influencers, and consumers at the "Hydration Haven" a five-day immersive experience showcasing the collection's moisturizing benefits. Guests enjoyed curated activities, including personalized salon experiences led by celebrity stylist, Suzu Oludele, where they received the ultimate Kalahari Melon & Aloe Vera experience and natural hairstyle of choice.

"From the finest ingredients to the meticulously designed packaging, our team continues to set a standard of excellence to meet our community's haircare needs. We even partnered with our community at Spelman University to select the final scent of the product collection. This is the result of years of research, customer feedback, and development, and we are excited to share it with our community," said Dr. Ashley Taylor, P&G Manager of Education & Product Knowledge.

The Kalahari Melon & Aloe Vera collection is a time-saving hair care routine with five game-changing hair care solutions: Deep Hydration Shampoo, 2-Minute Deep Conditioner, Multi-Tasking Leave-In Conditioner, Curl Forming Glaze, and Weightless Oil. Mielle's Kalahari Melon & Aloe Vera collection is available at major retailers across the U.S. for $15.99 per product. Pricing may vary by retailer.

