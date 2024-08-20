MIELLE ORGANICS CELEBRATES ITS 10TH ANNIVERSARY

Media Partner rolling out Proudly Celebrates Mielle Organics' 10th Anniversary with a Special Tribute to Founder and CEO, Monique Rodriguez, Who Graces the August Cover

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolling out proudly honors the 10th anniversary of Mielle, the preeminent Black-founded, women-led textured hair care brand specializing in natural ingredients. Founded in 2014 by the dynamic wife-and-husband duo of Monique and Melvin Rodriguez, Mielle has become a boundary-breaking leading brand for consumers with textured hair through innovative, technology-driven products, natural ingredients, and inspirational and educational content. The company grew so quickly and successfully that it attracted the attention of Procter & Gamble, joined forces, went global and became exponentially robust.

Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics, graces the cover of Rolling Out

Mielle products can be found in more than 100,000 stores across the U.S., in retailers such as Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty, Target, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and Walmart. To ensure that it remains true to its roots, Mielle continues to be led by Monique and Melvin, as CEO and COO, respectively, and operates as an independent subsidiary of P&G Beauty.

Rolling out, a prominent Black-owned media platform based in Atlanta with millions of readers nationwide, features Mielle's founder and CEO on its August digital and print cover, which further demonstrates rolling out's mission to spotlight phenomenal Black female business leaders.

"Monique Rodriguez embodies the strength and agency of Black women in business," says rolling out founder and CEO Munson Steed. "Today, more than ever, we are seeing Black women lead in all sectors with a determination to create brands that acknowledge their beautiful uniqueness. I am proud to celebrate Mrs. Rodriguez and remind the younger visionaries of what is possible. It's a win for today and the future." Monique certainly merits the attention with her inspiring journey into global entrepreneurship. The timing is perfect as August is national Black Business Month.

"It is an incredible honor to grace the cover of rolling out magazine as we celebrate Mielle's 10-year milestone," Monique said. "This cover is more than just an achievement for me; it symbolizes the journey of resilience, passion, and purpose that has driven Mielle from a small startup to a global brand. Our success is a testament to the power of Black entrepreneurship, and I hope this moment inspires aspiring Black entrepreneurs to dream big, work hard and stay committed to their visions. We are not just creating products; we are building legacies and paving the way for future generations."

The unveiling of the rolling out cover coincides with a Regal Reveal event in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on Aug. 7. Additionally, a commissioned art piece by a Black female artist celebrating the 10th anniversary of Mielle Organics will be revealed during Art Basel.

Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez, Mielle, is a popular Black-founded, woman-led global beauty brand that is rooted in natural ingredients. With a heavy emphasis on incorporating healthier ingredients as its "root to results," Mielle Organics' collection of beauty products is designed for Black women.

Rolling out is a premier urban lifestyle and entertainment platform offering the latest news on music, health, culture, fashion, and celebrity interviews.

