mifold® Launches the All-New and Improved mifold Comfort™: Globally Regulated Grab-and-Go Booster Seat with 3X Extra Padding

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- mifold announced the launch of mifold Comfort™ featuring 10 significant enhancements, including a padded seat with the CompactComfort™ cushion, high-performance Anti-Slip Grip Pads™, the QuickClip2™ shoulder clip, and more. This new grab-and-go booster celebrates the milestone of selling more than one million pieces of the original mifold® in over 150 countries.

The all-new and improved mifold Comfort grab-and-go booster is more than 10X smaller than regular car boosters. It fits comfortably in a school bag, a glovebox, hand luggage, and a parent's purse. Unlike traditional, big bulky boosters, mifold is perfect for carpooling, taxis and ride-hailing, grandparents, road trips, vacations, rentals, car sharing and fitting three in a row. The new CompactComfort seat cushion is 3X thicker, making mifold Comfort™ a great choice for long and short journeys. The all-new and improved mifold Comfort grab-and-go booster. The protective shell features a modern "Mountain Ridge" design, including Anti-Slip Grip Pads. Available in three vibrant colors: Charcoal Gray, Royal Purple, and Ocean Blue. All mifold seats, uses a patented technology that positions the child on the vehicle seat, then ensures optimal seat belt fit. The new CompactComfort seat cushion is 3X thicker, making mifold Comfort a great choice for long as well as short journeys.

The CompactComfort™ seat cushion is 3X thicker, making mifold Comfort™ a great choice for long and short journeys. The QuickClip2™ shoulder belt clip is designed for fast adjustment and easy attachment. The protective shell features the modern "Mountain Ridge" case design, including Anti-Slip Grip Pads™ to reduce the movement on vehicle seats. Available in three vibrant new colors—Charcoal Gray, Royal Purple, and Ocean Blue, the entire range can be ordered in recycled, frustration-free packaging, reducing environmental impact.

Like all mifold® grab-and-go booster seats, mifold Comfort™ uses a patented technologyi that ensures optimal seat belt fit. It positions the child on the vehicle seat, then routes the vehicle lap belt and shoulder belt low on the hips, contacting the thighs and centered on the shoulder. Globally regulatedii, mifold Comfort™ not only meets NHTSA standard FMVSS213 for the US but also complies with all global standards for backless boosters.

"mifold® meets an important need for modern parents—it provides all the comfort and safety they expect from a booster seat with the compact portability to make it easy to store and to carry from car to car," said Inventor and CEO, Jon Sumroy. "With the new mifold Comfort™, we took all the elements our consumers already love and added new features, new designs, and new materials. It is perfect for everyday use, especially for those occasions when a traditional bulky booster seat is inconvenient or simply unavailable,"

The original mifold® redefined the booster seat category with its unique compact design; more than 10X smaller than a regular car booster. It fits comfortably in a child's school bag, a glovebox, hand luggage, and a parent's purse. Unlike traditional, big bulky booster seats, mifold® is perfect for carpooling, taxis and ride-hailing, grandparents, road trips, vacations, rentals, car sharing and fitting three in a row.

mifold Comfort™ is designed for children aged 4 years and above weighing 33-100 pounds and 40-57 inches tall. Carfoldio recommends all children continue to use a child restraint with a 5-point harness for as long as possible.

"We are living through a personal transportation revolution, yet road traffic accidents are still a leading cause of death for children. Using a suitable child restraint on every journey reduces the risk of serious injury or worse by 40%. More than ever, parents and other caregivers need convenient solutions for the full range of their transportation needs. When I launched mifold®, I had a vision of a child restraint for every child, in every car, on every journey, every time. The launch of mifold Comfort™ brings this vision one step closer," said Sumroy.

mifold Comfort™ is available now at Amazon.com and mifold.com, and at all major US retailers, including Walmart.com, Target.com, and Walmart stores by the end of 2020.

Carfoldio Ltd. founded in 2013 by father of four, Jon Sumroy. His own children were being driven around by other people, and he wanted a compact and portable booster seat that was small enough to store in a child's school bag. The company launched the original mifold® booster in 2016 following the most successful crowdfunding campaign ever for a juvenile product.

mifold® seats have won dozens of innovation, design and parenting awards, including the NASA Tech Briefs Award, European Product Design Award, JPMA Innovation Awards, A' Design Award, IDA Gold, German Design Award and Moms Choice, National Parenting Center, Family Choice, and Eco Excellence Awards.

Carfoldio has closed investment rounds led by JamJar Investments, run by the Innocent Drinks founders in London (www.mifold.com/jamjar), Sweet Capital, the King.com (Candy Crush) founders' fund (www.mifold.com/sweetcapital).

