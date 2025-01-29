MIFTI Patented Staged Z-Pinch Fusion Technology Launches Early Adopter Program for Groundbreaking Electric Energy and Radioisotope Production

A New Era in Energy for AI Data Centers, the Grid, and Medical and Industrial Isotope Manufacturing

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MIFTI (Magneto Inertial Fusion Technologies, Inc.) is proud to announce the launch of our Early Adopter Program which now offers pre-orders of our revolutionary, next-generation production of energy and radioisotopes. Our Early Adopter Program offers forward-thinking organizations rights to purchase the first access to energy from MIFTI's SMR (Small Modular Reactors) Staged Z-Pinch Fusion Reactors and for radioisotopes that play an important role in healthcare, medical research, and a wide range of industrial applications.

MIFTI's Early Adopter Program targets industries that are dependent on energy and on radioisotopes and that are facing ongoing and future supply shortages. Large electric users are challenged to ensure that their energy needs will be met in next few years and 90% of radioisotopes required for advanced medical imaging are produced in just a handful of aging fission reactors, which could be decommissioned in the next few years, leaving a critical gap in supply.

Neutrons are subatomic particles that are created in costly and hazardous fission reactors and are the magic ingredient needed to produce energy to heat the water that spins the turbines to create the needed electricity and to produce radioisotopes. MIFTI's patented Staged Z-Pinch Fusion Technology has repeatedly generated record-shattering numbers of neutrons from pure fusion energy using no radioactive fuels. Results were monitored and verified by a renowned national government laboratory and successfully demonstrated the high neutron flux required for radioisotope production.

With successful experiments completed at a large Department of Defense Contractor, MIFTI is moving forward with development and building of the first-ever, pure fusion-based energy and isotope production machines. No radioactive elements such as uranium are required. A world recognized national lab calls this technology "groundbreaking".

MIFTI's President, Chief Scientific Officer, and inventor of Staged Z-Pinch Fusion Reactors, Dr. Hafiz Rahman, said, "I cannot express how excited I am to see the culmination of my lifetime's work usher in what I believe to be a new era of clean and abundant energy." "Our approach has repeatedly proven to be the shortest path to fulfilling the dream of abundant clean energy from fusion on earth."

"We are very excited to launch our Early Adopter Program," said Jerry Simmons, CEO of MIFTI. "Our patented Staged Z-Pinch fusion technology will provide clean, reliable, consistent, safe, and cost-effective electrical energy and the production of medical and industrial radioisotopes. MIFTI's new Early Adopter Program offers buyers first access to MIFTI's future energy and radioisotope production."

Mohammad Arshad, MIFTI COO and CFO says, "MIFTI's Staged Z-Pinch fusion technology sets a new benchmark for energy and for cost-effective isotope production from fusion energy without the use of any radioactive materials. By leveraging our patented Staged Z-Pinch Fusion technology, we're ensuring an abundant supply of electrical energy to run AI Data Centers and other energy gobblers around the world and for critical medical diagnostics and treatments."

MIFTI's breakthrough in fusion technology represents a paradigm shift in energy production and medical isotope production that is critical for the non-invasive diagnosis and treatment of cancers, heart disease, and other life-threatening conditions. Radioisotopes are also key to industrial applications such as non-destructive testing for things like aircraft parts and structures, research, quantum computers, and environmental monitoring.

"We are proud to be the first fusion developer in history to produce the high neutron output required for energy and for isotope manufacturing from a pure fusion reaction without using any radioactive ingredients such as uranium," said Simmons. "And our Staged Z-Pinch Fusion Reactors are low-cost in comparison with fission reactors and quite small in size giving a new meaning to the acronym SMR's". "Through our Early Adopter Program, we are not only solving pressing global challenges, but we are also empowering our partners to drive real-world change in energy and medicine"

How to Join the Early Adopter Program

Organizations interested in joining the Early Adopter Program can contact Ronald Greco at [email protected]. Selection will be based on "first to commit".

About MIFTI and Staged Z-Pinch Fusion Technology

MIFTI's Staged Z-Pinch fusion technology was created to deliver almost unlimited, zero-carbon, low-cost energy, and an abundant supply of critically needed radioisotopes. The fuel is a low-cost isotope of hydrogen derived from ordinary seawater where one gallon of seawater is estimated to deliver the same amount of energy as 300 gallons of gasoline.

Staged Z-Pinch Fusion Reactors are small and safe and can be positioned close to large energy users and radioisotope users thereby eliminating the need for long runs of power lines and the long times spent transporting short-lived radioisotopes.

The world's leading national lab used their most advanced computer predictive code called HYDRA and published a technical report predicting that MIFTI can achieve "Net Energy Gain" today on an existing 20 million ampere power supply at a U.S. National Laboratory. Net Gain means that for the first time in history, man will be able to produce more energy from a device than the amount of energy that is input.

MIFTI is offering Early Adopters an opportunity to be the new leaders in energy creation, management, and use.

