MIGHTY 25: We Are The Mighty Announces the Top 25 Military Pioneers and Changemakers of 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the revered media brand for the military community, We Are The Mighty , is thrilled to announce its distinguished MIGHTY 25 Class of 2024 .

The MIGHTY 25, sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union , annually highlights 25 trailblazers who are making a notable impact on the military community. Featuring dedicated service members and veterans, forward-thinking entrepreneurs, fervent advocates, steadfast military spouses, and global thought leaders, this list embodies unmatched dedication and epitomizes community impact.

The Mighty 25 will be celebrated in the vibrant atmosphere of Military Influencer Conference (MIC) 2024 , at the Signia by Hilton Atlanta from September 30 to October 3, 2024. The recipients will be honored at the conference's signature event, the Mighty 25 Awards Gala on October 2nd.

These extraordinary individuals exemplify the spirit of service and dedication that defines the military community. Their diverse contributions span from policy changes and mental health advocacy to entrepreneurship support and family assistance, collectively making a profound impact on the lives of service members, veterans, and their families.

Tessa Robinson, editor-in-chief of We Are The Mighty, expressed, "The MIGHTY 25 Class of 2024 is resilient, innovative, and entirely committed to service in a variety of ways. They represent a vast and diverse range of life experiences and professions, but all share one thing in common: a commitment to empowering and enriching the lives of those serving. Some inspired policy, others led essential initiatives, but each is an inspiration to others and has made an indelible mark on our community. The MIGHTY 25 represents a beacon of hope and progress in an ever-changing landscape, reminding us that individual action changes the world. This is not about recognition; it's about inspiration and a legacy of service that goes far beyond the battlefield."

MEET THE MIGHTY 25 OF 2024

"As a not-for-profit credit union, Navy Federal shares a dedication to service and community with its military members and their families," said Brian K. Parker, vice president of member experience innovation at Navy Federal Credit Union and a speaker at the Mighty 25 Gala. "We're proud to honor the exemplary achievements of these inspiring individuals who do so much for the military and veteran community."

We Are The Mighty invites you to join us in celebrating these remarkable individuals and their outstanding contributions to our military community. For more information about the MIGHTY 25 and the Military Influencer Conference, please visit https://www.wearethemighty.com/category/mighty25/ .

ABOUT MIC

Military Influencer Conference is the leading military-focused event for entrepreneurs, influencers, leaders, and brands who shape and support the military community. Annually, MIC brings together more than 100 global partners and 1500 attendees.

ABOUT WE ARE THE MIGHTY

We Are The Mighty is the premier media brand for the 133 million "mega-niche" community of America's military, veterans, and their families. WATM's veteran creators capture this community's voice with original, multi-platform media, and branded campaigns. WATM is committed to making a positive impact in the community we serve. Our unique insights, guidance, and experience provide distinct value to brands, businesses, and anyone looking to authentically connect with our nation's military-veteran community. WATM and MIC are part of Recurrent , a digital media company with one of the largest suites of Military brands, including Task & Purpose , MilSpouseFest , We Are The Mighty , and The War Zone .

