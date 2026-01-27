Mighty and Amazon Business Expand In-Person Registration Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty announced today the expansion of the Amazon Business In-Person Registration Program www.joinmighty.com/amazon, strengthening a growing relationship that delivers hands-on onboarding and purchasing support directly to small businesses across the United States and Canada. The program reflects a national shift toward hybrid support models that blend digital tools with human guidance, helping business owners adopt new technology with confidence.

Amazon Business And Mighty Have Teamed Up To Help Small Businesses With In-Person Education, Guided Account Setup, And Limited-Time Offers. Learn more at www.joinmighty.com (PRNewsfoto/Mighty)

Since launching the collaboration in September 2023, Mighty's field representatives ("Authorized Mighty Reps") have helped thousands of small businesses register for Amazon Business and begin using key features including business-only pricing, quantity discounts, purchasing controls, and multi-user account management. The program's continued success underscores strong demand for live, in-person education among independently owned businesses that are short on time and resources.

"Small businesses want modern tools, but they also want a human they can trust to explain how those tools fit into their world," said Nick Cannone, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Mighty. "The Amazon Business In-Person Registration Program brings that combination together. Our Authorized Mighty Reps meet business owners face-to-face, walk them through registration, and help them unlock savings and efficiencies that meaningfully impact their operations."

A Human Approach in a Digital-First Landscape

While Amazon Business offers a fully digital self-service registration option, many entrepreneurs benefit from hands-on support when adopting new solutions or shifting long-standing purchasing habits. Mighty's network of Authorized Mighty Reps meets with tens of thousands of local businesses every week to provide this support in-person.

Through the Amazon Business In-Person Registration Program, Authorized Mighty Reps guide business owners step-by-step through account setup, ensuring they activate important purchasing features and understand how to manage team spending, streamline workflows, and take advantage of business-only pricing.

"Access to the right tools and accessible support can both meaningfully impact how small businesses operate day to day," said Todd Heimes, Vice President, Amazon Business. "Our goal at Amazon Business is to help organizations optimize their business buying strategy and drive growth through streamlined purchasing, time-saving solutions, and cost savings - all in one place. Now, having the in-person support model with Mighty, we can be sure business owners quickly understand the value of Amazon Business and begin using it to simplify their business buying to save both time and money."

Continuing Momentum into 2026

Mighty and Amazon Business plan to expand outreach efforts in 2026, increasing awareness and bringing the program to more communities. This collaboration remains steadfast in its commitment to serving as a trusted ally for small businesses, providing them with the resources, support, and purchasing solutions they need to achieve sustained growth and long-term success.

About Mighty

Mighty is a platform built to help small and mid-sized businesses save money, operate more efficiently, and grow. By partnering with leading B2B brands, Mighty introduces trusted solutions and exclusive savings these businesses can rely on. What sets Mighty apart is its network of Authorized Mighty Reps who meet business owners where they are, in their shops and offices, to provide hands-on support across the United States and Canada.

About Amazon Business

Since 2015, Amazon Business has served organizations worldwide with extensive selection, competitive pricing, and smart purchasing capabilities. The platform generates over $35 billion in annualized gross sales and serves more than eight million organizations globally, including 97 of the Fortune 100 companies. Customers benefit from convenient shipping on hundreds of millions of supplies across categories like office, IT, janitorial, and food service.

Business-specific features include Business Prime, business-only pricing, approval workflows, purchasing system integrations, payment solutions, and tax exemptions. Amazon Business operates in 11 countries, serving customers from small businesses to large enterprises.

