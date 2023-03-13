Mighty Bear Games Expands Headcount to Accelerate Adoption of Decentralized Gaming

Gaming studio appoints new executives to leadership team and grows headcount by 50% in 12 months to develop first Web3 title, Mighty Action Heroes.

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Bear Games (MBG), the studio pioneering genre-defining decentralized games for everyone, has appointed a number of executives to its leadership team to support its delivery of the next generation of accessible, genre-defining, and multi-platform gaming experiences.

To meet these ambitions, Mighty Bear Games recently added to its expertise with a newly appointed COO, Assaf Cohen ; Head of Growth, Karolina Cooper ; Web3 Lead, Michael Arnold ; Head of Finance and Partnerships, Teri Tan ; Lead Concept Artist, Aaron Quist ; and Senior Back-End Developer, Hamed Asadi .

MBG has a track record for successfully delivering mobile gaming products, having launched five mobile games on the Apple App and Google Play stores. Butter Royale and Disney Melee Mania were developed exclusively in partnership with Apple, with the latter leveraging Disney's blue chip intellectual property. Last year, the studio completed a $10 million USD funding round led by Framework, Sfermion, Play Ventures, and Mirana, to support its pivot to decentralized gaming and development of its sixth gaming title, Mighty Action Heroes . So far, MBG has sold out two sets of digital collectibles: the Genesis Pass , enabling access to the MightyNet ecosystem, and the Big Bear Syndicate , a dedicated Mighty Action Heroes collection.

Simon Davis , CEO and Co-Founder of MBG, commented: "MBG continues to grow at pace, with the right talent in place to build a fun and decentralized gaming ecosystem that empowers players through digital ownership. Mighty Action Heroes is just the start of this vision. We are building the MightyNet ecosystem — a collection of interoperable games and experiences that will focus on meeting player needs first."

Simon added: "P2E was incremental to establishing the on-chain gaming industry, however, it is a model that is optimized for a very niche market of financially motivated users. This excludes the vast majority of gamers, who prefer to get lost in quality gameplay and compelling narratives. MBG is bringing its inclusive corporate culture into decentralized gaming, tackling the issues of accessibility and playability simultaneously."

According to DappRadar, investment in decentralized gaming remains high with a total of $156 million USD invested in blockchain gaming and metaverse projects. DappRadar also tracked a 124 percent increase in trading volume and 157 percent increase in sales on the Polygon network.

About Mighty Bear Games

Mighty Bear Games is the leading Singapore-based studio building the next generation of mobile-first, multi-platform games. Founded by a world-class team of industry veterans with experience at the likes of King, Ubisoft, Lucasarts, EA, Gameloft and Disney, the studio is reimagining gaming to create accessible, genre-defining, multiplayer experiences in web3. As a value-driven company, Mighty Bear is committed to transparency, diversity and positivity in all that they do.

