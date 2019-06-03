Mighty Citizen announces first Mighty Big Grant to give mission-driven organizations new branding, digital marketing superpowers

AUSTIN, Texas and WASHINGTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Branding and digital marketing agency Mighty Citizen today announced its first Mighty Big Grant, a donation of their expertise to a deserving not-for-profit organization. In celebration of the agency's 20th anniversary, the $25,000 Mighty Big Grant will be awarded on September 19 in Austin at Mighty Citizen's Mighty Big Day conference.

All not-for-profit organizations based in the United States are eligible to apply, including qualified nonprofits and professional associations (501c); institutes of higher education including community colleges and public and private universities; and local, state and federal government agencies. The application period begins Monday, June 3 on the Mighty Citizen website and closes at 11:59 p.m. CDT on July 19. Eligible organizations may submit one application for consideration.

"Every mission-driven organization deserves a strategic marketing partner to help them reach more people, more deeply, to increase their impact," says Nick Weynand, founder and CEO. "We welcome applications for the Mighty Big Grant from organizations in Texas and across the United States. Wherever your greatest marketing challenge lies, we will put our team of experts to work for you."

Applicants may propose projects relating to user research, digital marketing, content, design, campaign strategy and implementation, and website enhancement. Mighty Citizen will partner with the winning organization to make the most impactful use of the $25,000 grant.

The Mighty Citizen team brings 20 years of experience with a wide range of mission-driven clients including American Association of Nurse Practitioners , The University of Texas , United Way for Greater Austin , Texas Health and Human Services , Texas Restaurant Association , and many more.

About Mighty Citizen

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a new presence in greater Washington, D.C., Mighty Citizen is the branding and digital transformation agency for mission-driven organizations across the United States. Using a proven process for branding, marketing, and digital communications, this award-winning agency helps associations, nonprofits, governments, and universities better connect with their audiences, increase revenue, and improve society. Driven by data and a belief in human-centered design, Mighty Citizen has produced measurable results for their diverse portfolio of clients since 1999 and was an Inc 5000 company in 2015, 2016 and 2017. For client case studies and more, visit www.mightycitizen.com .

SOURCE Mighty Citizen

Related Links

http://www.mightycitizen.com

