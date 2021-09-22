Mighty Dog Roofing Earns Prestigious Platinum Preferred Designation from Owens Corning

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Dog Roofing, a thriving roof repair and replacement franchise that recently awarded its 125th franchise territory, announced today it has achieved the prestigious Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Preferred status.

Owens Corning, a market leader and industry standard in residential roofing, is the most trusted and recognized roofing manufacturer* in America.

"This is the most prestigious honor you can have in roofing," said Josh Skolnick, CEO of Mighty Dog Roofing. "Owens Corning recognized how we hold our franchisees to the highest of standards. Impressed by our training, our AI, our drone technology and overall best practices as a franchisor, Owens Corning is providing our franchisees with Platinum Preferred status from the day they launch their franchise. This is hugely beneficial and we're extremely honored."

To be Platinum Preferred means Mighty Dog Roofing franchisees are in a league of their own within the very top tier of all contractors. These contractors are held to rigorous standards of professionalism, reliability and craftsmanship, ensuring customers that they are making the best choice for their homes.

"This is a game changer for Mighty Dog Roofing," said Zach Beutler, co-founder of Mighty Dog Roofing. "Allowing us to offer the Owens Corning Platinum Protection Limited Warranties** through our franchisees across the country means more customers will receive the strongest coverage plan and have the workmanship covered for life."

Owens Corning has invested time and resources into researching and evaluating Mighty Dog Roofing's company processes. From finding training overlaps and aligning with their methods and values, Mighty Dog Roofing has proven and successful systems in place that guarantees every one of their franchisees is equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to perform at a high-level.

"We welcome the talented team at Mighty Dog Roofing to the independent network of Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Preferred Contractors," said Owens Corning Contractor Program Leader, Michael Schneider. "We hold contractors to high standards, and Mighty Dog Roofing has proven they can meet and exceed those standards for the benefit of their customers."

In just six months since launching development with Horse Power Brands, an owner and operator of service-based franchise systems, Mighty Dog Roofing has solidified themselves as a top-performer in the roofing industry in terms of craftsmanship, service and quality.

About Mighty Dog Roofing

Mighty Dog Roofing is a growing roof repair and replacement franchise, also offering innovative products and services for gutters, siding, windows, skylights and storm damage. Backed by three of the nation's top entrepreneurs with over 25 years of combined experience in the construction, service-based sector and in franchising, Mighty Dog Roofing is endorsed by the nation's top manufacturers and distributors, offering customers the industry's best and most innovative products and services with the best warranties. Founded in 2012, Mighty Dog Roofing began franchising in 2020 after being acquired by Horse Power Brands, an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of service-based franchise systems. Horse Power Brands is the 1st parent company of its kind – built from the ground up by franchisees and franchisors, for franchisees. For more information on Mighty Dog Roofing and its franchise opportunity, visit https://mightydogroofing.com/.

*2018 Roofing Homeowner Brand Awareness Survey by Owens Corning Roofing and Asphalt, LLC.

**See actual warranty for complete details, limitations and requirements.

SOURCE Mighty Dog Roofing LLC

