Mighty Doodle Launches Virtual, Adaptive Literacy App to Help Children with Dyslexia and Other Learning Challenges

Groundbreaking Reading, Writing, and Spelling Program Designed for 1st–4th Graders Debuts October 22 on the Apple App Store

MINNEAPOLIS , Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Doodle ®, the revolutionary AI-powered virtual tutor, learning program designed to teach children in 1st through 4th grades how to read, write, and spell, officially launches today, Tuesday, October 22, exclusively on the Apple App Store . The educational excellence teaching program aims to reshape how children with dyslexia and other learning challenges build the foundational literacy skills, leveraging the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and ethical technology, with an adaptive and cumulative approach rooted in evidence-based methodologies.

Children can create avatars and engage in multi-sensory activities that make learning enjoyable and interactive, all while focusing on essential literacy skills like decoding, reading fluency, and spelling. Mighty Doodle is a revolutionary AI-powered virtual tutor, learning program designed to teach children in 1st through 4th grades how to read, write, and spell. This program stands out for its unique ability to personalize each child's self-directed learning experience using AI and adaptive learning, tailoring every lesson to the child's individual progress and skills.

Developed by founder Deb Mallin—a Mom, educator, and tutor with over 30 years of experience—Mighty Doodle was born from her personal mission to provide more children with the literacy support and accommodations they need. Deb's one-on-one teaching methods, based on the renowned Orton-Gillingham approach, have already transformed countless young learners. Now, with Mighty Doodle, families everywhere can access these same research-backed strategies through an interactive, adaptive program accessed through an iPad.

"The challenge wasn't children's ability to learn—it was my ability to broadly offer the proven methods to reach them all," says Deb Mallin, Founder and CEO of Mighty Doodle. "Mighty Doodle allows me to scale the science of reading and support more families without sacrificing quality. It's not just about the technology behind the program—it's about ensuring that every child can thrive on their learning journey and reach their unlimited potential as life-long learners."

This program stands out for its unique ability to personalize each child's self-directed learning experience using AI and adaptive learning, tailoring every lesson to the child's individual progress and skills. The platform's one-to-one, compassionately relentless teaching approach adapts to each child's progress with voice and handwriting recognition, an agile decision-tree, creating a fully immersive, engaging and fun, self-paced, gamified experience that fosters literacy success and resilience in learning.

Why Mighty Doodle Stands Out

Evidence-Based Learning: Mighty Doodle utilizes the Orton-Gillingham approach, widely recognized for its effectiveness in helping children with dyslexia and other learning challenges.

Personalized, Adaptive Lessons: The program uses advanced AI to adapt lessons to each child's needs, incorporating voice and handwriting recognition to provide real-time feedback and tailor instruction.

Interactive and Gamified Experience: Children can create avatars and engage in multi-sensory activities that make learning enjoyable and interactive, all while focusing on essential literacy skills like decoding, reading fluency, and spelling.

Real-Time Progress Tracking for Parents: The Parent Portal offers real-time data and analytics, making it easy for caregivers to monitor their child's progress and share insights with teachers.

Built in Assessments: Track your child's progress with built-in assessments that adjust lessons based on your child's performance. You can view the results of those assessments, track your child's progress, and see the detailed analytics through the Parent Portal.

Proven Success: Children who use Mighty Doodle achieve up to four times better scores on national standardized tests, all while building confidence and resilience as they learn.

Doubling Our Impact and Closing The Gap

In addition to helping children achieve literacy milestones, Mighty Doodle is committed to giving back through its Buy-1, Give-1 Program. For every annual subscription purchased, the company donates a subscription to a family living at or below the poverty line, helping to close the literacy gap across the nation.

"We believe every child deserves access to equity in education and the opportunity to unlock their greatest potential," adds Mallin. "Mighty Doodle is more than just an app; it's a movement to make literacy accessible for all children. We teach how ALL children learn."

Pricing and Availability

Mighty Doodle® provides a free 7-day trial, allowing you to explore its features at no cost. After that time, parents and caregivers can subscribe to our program at the introductory Mighty VIP rate of $149 annually or $14.95 monthly. The app is currently available for iPad users in the Apple App Store.

About Mighty Doodle

Mighty Doodle is an AI-powered literacy platform designed to support children in 1st through 4th grades as they learn to read, write, and spell. Developed by educator and tutor Deb Mallin, the platform combines cutting-edge technology with evidence-based teaching methods to deliver personalized instruction to every child. With a focus on creating fun, multi-sensory learning experiences, Mighty Doodle aims to make literacy success accessible to all children, including those with learning challenges such as dyslexia.

For more information, visit mightydoodle.com and follow the brand on Instagram @MightyDoodle .

