Mighty Oaks Foundation Co-Founder Sets Out To Run 22 Marathons In 22 Days To Help Battle The Veteran Suicide Epidemic - Launches 22 For 22 Challenge

News provided by

Mighty Oaks Foundation

15 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

MAGNOLIA, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Oaks Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing Post-Traumatic Stress recovery and resiliency programs at no cost to veterans and first responders, is launching their 22 for 22 Challenge, a nation-wide initiative to raise awareness about the staggering veteran suicide epidemic. The campaign, spearheaded by Co-Founder Jeremy Stalnecker, an ultrarunner and advocate, seeks to inspire action and create a lasting impact.

Continue Reading
22For22Challenge.com Website Logo
22For22Challenge.com Website Logo

Every day, an estimated 22 veterans commit suicide, underscoring the dire need for intervention and support for those battling Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS). The 22 for 22 Challenge involves a series of 22 marathons, to be completed over 22 days, by Jeremy Stalnecker himself. This feat is a testament to his commitment to raising awareness about the emotional and spiritual challenges veterans face upon returning from service.

Participants will be able to join the challenge by visiting  www.22for22challenge.com which will take them to register through our Charity Footprints portal, where they'll be given the option to run in their own virtual marathon or create local events helping to raise funds and awareness to support Mighty Oaks. The 22 for 22 Challenge incorporates multiple components:

Daily Challenge: Individuals are encouraged to run or walk 1 mile a day for 22 days, sharing their progress on social media using the hashtag #22for22Challenge.

Local Events: Partners and community members are invited to organize their own races, thereby amplifying the campaign's reach and impact.

Documentary: A feature-length documentary will chronicle Jeremy's incredible journey, emphasizing the power of resilience and hope in overcoming adversity.

Jeremy Stalnecker's journey will feature influential partners, including prominent organizations like Fieldcraft Survival, Tailwind Nutrition and many other big names in the running and veteran spaces. Their support and platforms will further the campaign's message and impact.

In a world where veterans and first responders often grapple with the invisible scars of their service, the 22 for 22 Challenge offers hope and solidarity. By participating in community events, virtual races, and spreading awareness through social media, individuals can help Mighty Oaks Foundation provide support and resources to those who have sacrificed to serve their country.

For media inquiries, interviews, and participation details, please visit www.22for22challenge.com or contact:

Michael Cameron, CMCO
The Mighty Oaks Foundation
[email protected]
(310) 437-9273

About Mighty Oaks Foundation:

Mighty Oaks provides peer-to-peer resiliency and recovery programs that serve as the catalyst to assist our Nation's Warriors dealing with challenges related to the struggles of daily military life, combat deployments and the symptoms of post-traumatic stress (PTS) offered at no cost to our Nation's Warriors, including travel at beautiful ranches across the US. To this day they have served OVER 400,000 WARRIORS.

www.MightyOaksPrograms.org 

SOURCE Mighty Oaks Foundation

Also from this source

Mighty Oaks Foundation Launches Their Memorial Month Campaign to Unite Us All With A New American Tradition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.