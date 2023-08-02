Mighty Oaks Foundation Launches Their Memorial Month Campaign to Unite Us All With A New American Tradition

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Oaks Foundation proudly announces the launch of their "Memorial Month" campaign, an impressive mission dedicated to restoring the significance of Memorial Day to a culture that has seemingly forgotten. Their goal is to take one million signatures to congress to show overwhelming support to get Memorial Month recognized as a national month of celebration and remembrance. Joining them in their mission are some incredible and very patriotic brands including Smith & Wesson, Mercury One, Fieldcraft Survival, Gatorz Eyewear along with many others who will be urging their audiences to sign and share the petition from the www.MemorialMonth.com web portal.

Chad Praying over his fallen brothers Foster and Robert's name on the War on Terror Memorial Wall
Through focusing an entire month to honor our fallen heroes, they seek to show a collective commitment to never forget their sacrifices and ensure their legacy lives on. Serving as a powerful reminder of the price of freedom and encourages a sense of unity and gratitude among all Americans.

The campaign's core message urges all Americans to unite in honoring the freedoms we enjoy daily because of the selfless sacrifices made by our fallen veterans.

Chad Robichaux Founder and CEO of Mighty Oaks Foundation says, "Patriotism is not political or partisan. This petition is meant for all Americans, regardless of background or beliefs. It is a unifying initiative to honor those who have given their lives for our nation's freedom."

As a Veteran Service Organization, Mighty Oaks Foundation is acutely aware of the lasting effects of war on our veterans. The "Memorial Month" campaign strives to unite veterans with the communities they defended while deployed, helping them heal and rebuild their lives.

Visit www.MemorialMonth.com to sign their petition, as we stand together, united, and dedicated to honoring the memory of our fallen heroes and expressing our eternal gratitude for their service. The petition to change Memorial Day to Memorial Month is about bringing together ALL AMERICANS to unite as one to honor the freedoms we enjoy every day because of the Men & Women who gave their lives for our nation!

About Mighty Oaks Foundation:

Mighty Oaks provides peer-to-peer resiliency and recovery programs that serve as the catalyst to assist our Nation's Warriors dealing with challenges related to the struggles of daily military life, combat deployments and the symptoms of post-traumatic stress (PTS) offered at no cost to our Nation's Warriors, including travel at beautiful ranches across the US. To this day they have served OVER 400,000 WARRIORS.

