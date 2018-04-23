Mighty Spark Food Co. - Creators Of Hand-Crafted, Small Batch Meat - Launches At Retailers Nationwide

"Mighty Spark crafts exceptional meat but our focus is on providing consumers, and those in need, with remarkable experiences – from the moment consumers see our unique packaging on the shelf, from the interactions with our team at farmers' markets, or by the meals we donate through our Bite Back Hunger program," said Nick Beste, CEO and Chief Instigator at Mighty Spark Food Co. "The Mighty Spark team has been working tirelessly to refine our small-batch recipes for nearly 50 new items, providing healthy products that taste good. And we thank our fans who purchase our product. Because of their support, we've been able to donate more than 1 million meals to kids in need, and we're driven to do our part to feed millions more."

The farmers market spark

Mighty Spark Food Co. is the newest brand from Man Cave Foods, LLC., founded in 2010 by then college student Nick Beste with a stand at the Minneapolis Farmers Market. The hand-crafted, small-batch meat – made with simple, honest ingredients – launched in supermarkets in 2013 and has grown exponentially. Today, Mighty Spark is available at more than 4,000 grocery stores nationwide, including Cub Foods, Hy-Vee, Kroger, Publix, Safeway and more. New retailer launches this spring include Sprouts Farmers Market, Stop & Shop, Pick 'n Save, select Costcos and more. Mighty Spark's protein- and flavor-packed products can be found in the fresh or frozen meat sections at stores nationwide.

Bite Back Hunger

In spring 2017, the company introduced a one for one giveback component to their business model called the Bite Back Hunger program. For every package purchased, the company will donate a meal to those in need. Committed to helping feed hungry kids nationwide, Mighty Spark donates to non-profit partners Kids Against Hunger and Children's Hunger Fund to sponsor meal packing events for its donated meals. Through the Bite Back Hunger initiative, the company has given more than 1,170,000 meals to those in need in 2017 and is projecting to donate an additional 2 million meals throughout 2018.

"Kids Against Hunger is proud be one of Mighty Spark's partners for their Bite Back Hunger program, which has provided meals to kids in need throughout the U.S. and internationally," said Brian Hatcher, Executive Director at Kids Against Hunger. "Because of Mighty Spark's donations, we've been able to host dozens of volunteer events and make an impact on communities through the meals provided."

"Children's Hunger Fund is thrilled to be partnering with Mighty Spark to serve suffering families throughout the world," said Dave Phillips, President and Founder of Children's Hunger Fund. "Throughout this partnership, it's been clear that they care deeply about the wellbeing of these children, and align perfectly with our mission to deliver hope through transformative relationships and the millions of meals they donate."

Expanding the assortment

From Waffle and Maple-Flavor Breakfast Chicken Sausages, to Queso Fresco and Jalapeño Turkey Patties, to Corn, Black Bean and Poblano Chicken Power Patties, Mighty Spark is committed to using only the best ingredients when crafting better-tasting meat options to provide consumers with delicious meals without the hassle. The final product can be found in Mighty Spark's signature square box with premium touches like a silver foil logo and soft-touch packaging.

Mighty Spark is expanding its offerings across all proteins – chicken, turkey, pork and beef. Visit Mightysparkfood.com to view the full assortment.

The low-calorie power snack

Mighty Spark's high standards for taste, quality and nutrition will soon be available as a great tasting snack. Mighty Spark's chicken snack sticks range from 45 to 60 calories, to give consumers a good, clean low-calorie snack to fuel busy days, and are made with whole food, 100 percent natural flavors, no nitrates or nitrites, no added hormones, and are antibiotic and gluten free.

The perfect snack to eat on-the-go post-workout, delicious and shelf-stable for kids' lunches, and a healthy option while on the road, Mighty Spark's chicken snack sticks are available in six delicious flavors:

Mighty Spark Food Co. Black Bean Chipotle Chicken Snack Stick

Mighty Spark Food Co. Sea Salt and Pink Peppercorn Chicken Snack Stick

Mighty Spark Food Co. BBQ-Seasoned Sweet Potato Chicken Snack Stick

Mighty Spark Food Co. Honey and Jalape ñ o Chicken Snack Stick

o Chicken Snack Stick Mighty Spark Food Co. Cranberry and Ginger Chicken Snack Stick

Mighty Spark Food Co. Blueberry and Kale Chicken Snack Stick

About Mighty Spark Food Co.

Minneapolis-based Mighty Spark Food Co. has a passion for crafting remarkable meat in small-batch recipes, continuously tweaked for perfection. On a mission to ignite change, the company has donated more than 1 million meals through its Bite Back Hunger program: For every pack purchased, Mighty Spark will donate a meal to those in need.



Founded in 2010 by then college student Nick Beste with a stand at the Minneapolis Farmers Market, Mighty Spark Food Co. is an independent company on a quest to disrupt the meat and snack aisles with remarkable food that does good, one meal at a time. Bring spark to your meals by visiting us at Mightysparkfood.com, and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mighty-spark-food-co---creators-of-hand-crafted-small-batch-meat---launches-at-retailers-nationwide-300634527.html

SOURCE Mighty Spark Food Co.

Related Links

http://mightysparkfood.com

