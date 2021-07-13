Mighty Swell Extends NFL Sponsorship With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Through 2024

"Coming off such a sensational season, we're extremely proud to announce our continued partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," said John Beal, CEO of Mighty Swell. "We have an amazing working relationship with the Tampa Bay organization, and we are excited to take our partnership to the next level. These new assets will put Mighty Swell at the forefront of the fan experience for Bucs Nation, thus showcasing our flavors as the perfect companion to America's favorite sport."

As part of the extended partnership, Mighty Swell will be given use of key stadium signage, including the LED ribbon boards on both the east and west sidelines, as well as the pillar blades of the main concourses. Mighty Swell and the Buccaneers will also partner on co-branded billboards within the Tampa Bay market. Furthermore, the craft spiked seltzer brand will leverage additional social media across official team social media platforms throughout the years.

"We are always searching for opportunities to improve the in-game fan experience and Mighty Swell was a great addition to our lineup of beverage offerings," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Mighty Swell products quickly became a fan favorite at Raymond James Stadium during last year's memorable championship season and we look forward to expanding our partnership heading into the 2021 season and beyond."

Buccaneers and visiting NFL fans can continue to enjoy Mighty Swell at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium -- available at four branded bars and select points of purchase. The Mighty Swell brand will retain marketing rights of the Bucs logos, team marks and the designation "Official Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers" throughout the life of the partnership, which extends through the 2024 season.

For more information, or to locate the "Swell" nearest you, please visit https://www.mightyswell.com/find-us or follow @mightyswell on Instagram and @mighty_swell on Twitter .

ABOUT MIGHTY SWELL SPIKED SELTZER

Founded in 2016, Austin, Texas-based Mighty Swell crafts spiked seltzers that pack a juicy punch with pure, natural ingredients and just 100 calories a can. The company's product line now includes eight refreshing flavors: Blackberry, Blood Orange, Cherry Lime, Grapefruit, Mango Raspberry, Peach, Pineapple and Watermelon Mint. Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzers are certified gluten-free and OU Kosher certified and are available in supermarkets, drug stores, convenience stores and liquor stores in 23 states. More information on Mighty Swell products and retail locations is available at www.mightyswell.com/find-us or on Instagram (@mightyswell), Twitter (@mighty_swell) and Facebook (@mightyswellseltzer).

