Mighty Therapeutics Secures Up to $150 Million to Progress Commercial and Clinical Development of New Class of Mitochondrial Targeted Medicines

- Investment secures runway to reach cash flow positivity -

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "Mighty"), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that directly target mitochondrial dysfunction in rare and age-related diseases, today announced the closing of transactions securing up to $150 million in non-dilutive growth and equity capital. The Company has entered into an agreement with K2 HealthVentures (K2HV), an alternative investment firm that provides flexible, long-term financing solutions in life sciences and healthcare, to provide a credit facility of up to $125 million, including an initial $30 million tranche. The Company has also held an initial closing of its Series B financing, in which founding investor Morningside has invested $25 million.

Mighty's current cash and cash equivalents, together with revenues from sales of its lead commercial product, are expected to support further acceleration of its launch activities and ongoing late-stage development initiatives in dry age-related macular degeneration and polymerase gamma-related mitochondrial disease, expedite pipeline initiatives in Parkinson's disease and long-chain fatty acid disorders, and extend cash runway into 2028. Subsequent drawdowns available under the K2HV facility are expected to secure runway to projected cash flow positivity in early 2029.

"We are deeply gratified by Morningside's ongoing support, and very excited to partner with K2 HealthVentures to accelerate and broaden our efforts to address the unmet medical needs of the many individuals living with diseases of mitochondrial dysfunction," said Reenie McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Mighty Therapeutics. "These financings secure our access to the additional capital necessary to reach cash flow positivity, supporting our continued leadership of the burgeoning field of mitochondrial medicine across a broad range of therapeutic areas. With our strong commercial momentum and promising pipeline, we are poised for long-term growth and continued patient impact."

Under the K2HV credit facility, the first $30 million term loan was funded upon signing of the agreement. The second $25 million term loan is expected to be available for drawdown through early 2028, subject to the Company's achievement of specified commercial, clinical and regulatory milestones. The third $20 million term loan is expected to be available for drawdown through early 2029, subject to the Company's achievement of specified commercial, clinical, regulatory and financing milestones. An additional $50 million tranche is available for draw at Mighty's option, subject to K2HV's discretion.

About Mighty Therapeutics

Mighty Therapeutics, together with its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc., is advancing novel therapies for people living with diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Grounded in rigorous science and inspired by meaningful patient partnerships, the company is building a proprietary pipeline to directly address bioenergetic deficits at the source.

In September 2025, Mighty marked a historic milestone with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its first commercial therapy, establishing both the first FDA-approved treatment for Barth syndrome and the first FDA-approved therapy to directly target mitochondria.

Today, Mighty's development portfolio encompasses rare and age-related diseases. Mighty continues to develop elamipretide in Barth syndrome, polymerase gamma related mitochondrial disease and dry age-related macular degeneration. Mighty is also progressing its next-generation clinical candidate, bevemipretide, for ophthalmic and neurological pathologies, and continues to develop preclinical assets SBT-255 and SBT-589 for rare mitochondrial disorders. For more information, visit www.mightytx.com.

Investor Contact

Precision AQ

Austin Murtagh

[email protected]

Patient Advocacy

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ascent Strategic Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Mighty Therapeutics